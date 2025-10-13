Tunisia: Tongcheng Travel - Tunisia, Number One in Top Five International 'Safe Choice' Destinations

12 October 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Oct. 12 — Tunisia is number one in the top five international "Safe Choice" destinations for Chinese tourists in the mid-autumn holidays (October 1-18), a recent ranking released by Tongcheng Travel showed.

Tunisia comes ahead of Japan, Spain, Vietnam and New Zealand, China's leading online travel agency said.

Chinese visitors are mainly turning towards high-quality and long-haul destinations, the report also highlighted.

The Middle East and Africa posted the highest growth in booking rates, the same source further said.

