Sudan: North Darfur - Deliberate Targeting of Civilians Must Stop

12 October 2025
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release

Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown

(Port Sudan, 12 October 2025) - I condemn in the strongest possible terms the repeated and deliberate targeting of civilians in North Darfur.

On the evening of 10 October and into the morning of 11 October drone attacks struck a location where internally displaced people were sheltering in Daraja Oula neighborhood. The attacks were reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in the deaths of at least 57 civilians, including women and children.

Between 5 and 8 October, a series of attacks reportedly carried out by the RSF, including one on the Saudi Hospital, the last functioning major medical facility in El Fasher, left at least 53 civilians dead and more than 60 injured. The hospital, which continues to serve thousands of conflict-affected civilians, was severely impacted. The attack on this vital facility is a devastating blow to the survival of civilians trapped in the city.

Hospitals, shelters, and places of refuge must not be targeted. I reiterate my previous appeal for respect for international humanitarian law and an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. These incidents demand thorough, impartial investigations, and those responsible must be held accountable.

The United Nations and its partners remain committed to supporting the people of El Fasher and all those affected by the conflict across Sudan. Civilians need to be protected. The humanitarian community requires access, and, above all, the people of Sudan need the violence to stop.

