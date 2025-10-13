Sudan: At Least 17 Children Reportedly Killed in Attack On Displacement Centre in North Darfur's Al Fasher, Sudan

12 October 2025
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

AMMAN/NEW YORK/PORT SUDAN, Sudan, 12 October 2025 - At least 17 children - 9 girls and 8 boys, including an infant just seven days old - were killed in an attack on the Dar al-Arqam Displacement Centre in Al Fasher, North Darfur, early yesterday morning, according to reports received by UNICEF. A further 21 children were reportedly injured.

The attack occurred in a facility hosting families displaced by the ongoing conflict in the region.

"This devastating attack on children and families who were already displaced and seeking safety is an outrage," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. "Killing and injuring children are grave violations of their rights, and attacks on civilians in places meant to offer safety and refuge are unconscionable."

Al Fasher has been under siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than 500 days, with severe restrictions on movement, access to food, water, and medical care. Civilians, including large numbers of children, have faced repeated bombardment and deteriorating living conditions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Several areas in North Darfur have been experiencing Famine for months, and the food security and child nutrition situation in the state has reached catastrophic levels. Families are surviving on minimal rations, and severe acute malnutrition among children is rising sharply. Health facilities report that preventable child deaths linked to hunger and disease are increasing. The disruption of supply routes, looting of aid convoys, and denial of humanitarian access have made sustained relief efforts almost impossible.

In the face of these challenges, UNICEF continues to call for:

An immediate cessation of hostilities across Sudan, including in Al Fasher and the lifting of the siege.

Respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Safe passage for civilians, including children and families fleeing violence, ensuring their protection and dignity.

Safe and unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations.

Accountability for those responsible for attacks against civilians, including children.

UNICEF teams and partners continue to deliver lifesaving assistance and protection services for children in Sudan, including health, nutrition, and water and sanitation, despite severe access and security challenges.

Read the original article on Unicef.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Children's Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.