Zimbabwe: President Extends Road Rehabilitation Drive to 2026

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) to 2026, reaffirming the Government's commitment to building a modern, interconnected transport network that positions Zimbabwe as a regional logistics hub of choice.

Initially launched in March 2021 as a short-term response to widespread road damage caused by years of neglect and extreme weather, ERRP2 has since evolved into a long-term national infrastructure revival initiative driving economic transformation in line with Vision 2030.

The extension is expected to accelerate the construction of new roads, the rehabilitation of existing routes, and the upgrading of drainage and safety infrastructure, particularly along strategic economic corridors that connect Zimbabwe with the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Speaking at the commissioning of the Department of Roads' Beitbridge Maintenance Camp on Thursday, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona, in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, said the expansion of ERRP2 reflects the Government's determination to maintain momentum in infrastructure development.

He noted that the Ministry has embarked on several high-impact projects aligned with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and the forthcoming NDS2, both of which underpin Vision 2030's goal of achieving an upper-middle-income economy.

"Road maintenance is not just an expense--it is an investment in safety, economic progress, and national development. A well-maintained road network supports trade, improves mobility, and enhances the overall quality of life for our citizens. That is why we must continue to strengthen our road maintenance units by equipping them with the resources, training, and technology they need to do their jobs effectively," said Minister Mhona.

Minister Mhona said that the Government will continue to support major national projects such as the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, which is set for completion this year, as well as the ongoing upgrades to the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls and Harare-Kanyemba roads. The Beitbridge Maintenance Camp, developed under a public-private partnership between the Government and the Zimborders Consortium as part of the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation Project, will serve as a strategic base for maintaining critical road infrastructure in Matabeleland South.

The new facility includes seven houses, a workshop, an administration block, and guest houses for visiting engineers.

"This vital camp will significantly enhance our capacity to develop and maintain our road infrastructure in the Beitbridge District of Matabeleland South Province. The road maintenance camp we are unveiling today will not only allow us to maintain and improve our road network more effectively, but will also enable us to respond to emergencies more quickly, and ultimately provide a smoother, safer experience for every traveller on our roads," said Minister Mhona.

He said the maintenance camp model will be replicated across all provinces and major road projects as part of a national network of maintenance units.

"By equipping these camps with modern assets and skilled teams, the programme aims to shift our approach from reactive patchwork to proactive, predictive maintenance. This critical investment will not only extend the lifespan of our vital road infrastructure but also enhance commuter safety, boost economic productivity by reducing travel delays, and ultimately build a more resilient and reliable transportation system for all citizens," said the Minister.

Minister Mhona said the commissioning of the Beitbridge camp signified the Government's continued commitment to modernising infrastructure and ensuring sustainability in maintenance systems.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe, hailed the new facility as a milestone in regional development and service delivery.

"We are proud to begin with the commissioning of the Department of Roads' new Road Maintenance Unit Camp--a strategic facility that will serve as a hub for road maintenance operations in Beitbridge District. This investment will greatly improve our responsiveness and efficiency in preserving our road assets, especially for the newly constructed Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway."

He added that by investing in state-of-the-art road maintenance units, the Government is taking an important step towards ensuring the safety and efficiency of its maintenance efforts. The commissioning of the new facility, he said, reflects the Government's commitment to improving connectivity, enhancing service delivery, and unlocking economic opportunities for communities. \

Since 2021, the ERRP has transformed Zimbabwe's road landscape, rehabilitating over 12 000 kilometres of roads, upgrading key urban arteries, and restoring bridges destroyed by floods. The programme was introduced after President Mnangagwa declared the country's road network a national disaster, enabling emergency funding and fast-tracked implementation.

