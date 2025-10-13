Zimbabwe: Arrest Warrant Issued for Socialite Mama Vee Over E-Creator Scam

A HARARE magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for socialite Admire Mushambi, popularly known as Mama Vee, after he failed to show up and give his testimony regarding the now-infamous E-Creator Ponzi scheme that swindled thousands of unsuspecting Zimbabweans.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo issued the warrant after Mushambi failed to appear in court, where his associate, fellow socialite Tarisai "Madam Boss" Chikocho, was testifying.

Chikocho said Mishambi is the one who introduced her to the Chinese accused of duping unsuspecting clients.

The Chinese nationals Jao Zhao Jiatong and Willian Chui, are accused of allegedly masterminding the multimillion-dollar pyramid scheme.

The State says the pair lured the public into "investing" in a fake online platform that promised unrealistic returns.

"Jiatong and Chui created E-Creator with the intention to dupe unsuspecting people," the State said.

"They misrepresented that investors would realise huge profits from their deposits when, in truth, no such investment platform existed."

According to the State, victims were encouraged to send money through various EcoCash lines allegedly controlled by the accused. The funds amounting to over US$250,000 were later withdrawn and converted into cryptocurrency.

The court also heard that the accused later roped in another man, only identified as Billy, to help process the illicit transactions, while EcoCash agent Blessing Julias handled some of the withdrawals.

During her testimony, Madam Boss told the court that Mushambi was the one who introduced her to the E-Creator scheme.

"I can recall that sometime in June 2023, I was informed by Mushambi that the accused (Jiatong and Chui) wanted me to market their company, which they said was an investment platform," she said.

She told the court that she and her manager, Fanwell Masunugure, met the accused at their Joina City offices.

"They told us they wanted us to advertise their company and invite Zimbabweans to invest through the supplied link for profit. I then advertised their company on my Facebook page together with Mushambi the same day I met them. I was paid US$700 for the services."

Chikocho added that she even invested US$100 into the scheme herself and encouraged her husband and relatives to join.

The E-Creator scam, which collapsed last year, left thousands counting their losses. With Mushambi now on the run, the court battle over who helped promote the fraudulent operation has taken a dramatic new turn.