Zimbabwe: Gas Tank Explosion Leaves One Dead, Three Others Seriously Burnt

A LIQUIFIED petroleum gas (LPG) tank exploded on Tuesday in rural Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West, resulting in the death of a minor and injury to three others.

The tragedy reportedly occurred after a handyman tried to fix a gas tank close to an open fire oblivious of the danger his actions posed to himself and others.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of one of the victims, a 45-year-old man, for culpable homicide.

"The ZRP is investigating a case of culpable homicide which occurred in Kenzamba, Chinhoyi, on October 7, 2025. A 45-year-old man allegedly attempted to fix a gas tank while seated close to an open fire.

"Upon opening the gas tank, it exploded, resulting in serious burns to four individuals, including the suspect.

"Tragically, one of the victims, a three-year-old boy, succumbed to the injuries while admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital," said Nyathi.