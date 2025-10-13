Somalia: Somali President Under Pressure to Resume Talks With Jubaland After Negotiation Breakdown

11 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali elders and civil society figures are intensifying calls on President Hassan Sheikh to resume dialogue with regional states, particularly Jubaland, following the collapse of recent talks between the federal government and the southern state.

Dahir Hashi, a prominent elder in Mogadishu, voiced concern in an exclusive interview with Shabelle Media, criticizing what he described as the president's political ambition to remain in power despite growing rifts with key federal member states.

"The reports we hear from the ground are troubling," Haashi said. "It appears the president is more focused on consolidating his grip on Villa Somalia than building trust with regional administrations -- some of which have already severed ties with the central government or are on the brink of collapse."

The elder urged President Mohamud to abandon any unilateral political aspirations and return to the negotiating table with regional leaders to restore trust and cooperation across Somalia's fragile federal system.

This appeal comes amid a deepening political crisis in the Horn of Africa nation, with analysts warning that the growing disconnect between Mogadishu and state capitals could derail ongoing reconciliation efforts and stall national reforms.

The federal government has not yet officially responded to the elders' calls, but political observers say mounting pressure from within civil society could force the presidency to reconsider its approach to intergovernmental relations.

