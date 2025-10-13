South Africa: 42 Killed in Limpopo Bus Crash - South African News Briefs - October 13, 2025

42 Killed in Limpopo Bus Crash

The death toll from a bus crash on the N1 highway in Limpopo has risen to 42 after the vehicle overturned and landed on the roadside, reports SABC News. The Transport Department has said that the deceased are 18 adult females, 17 adult males and seven children. More than 30 passengers have been taken to the hospital. The bus lost control and rolled down an embankment, landing on its roof. Emergency services are still searching for more victims, and the road between Makhado and Musina has been closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Gauteng Intensifies Matric Exam Preparation

The Gauteng Department of Education has intensified its efforts to help prepare matric pupils for the upcoming final matric examinations, reports EWN. The department has said that its secondary learning improvement programme, national study camps, and other targeted revision interventions have been instrumental in improving learner performance throughout the year. The department said it believes the province is near ready, but it has raised concerns about the impact of protests in some areas. Several schools in Gauteng are preparing for their final exams through the education department's just-in-time programme, which includes ongoing "sit-camps" for students to focus on their revision. Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed confidence that the interventions implemented throughout the year will help the class of 2025 perform well when exams begin later in October.

Western Cape Taxi Shutdown Remains as Feuding Continues

The 30-day shutdown of taxi routes from Mfuleni and Khayelitsha to Somerset West has entered its final week, with tensions between taxi associations CATA and CODETA still unresolved, reports EWN. The closures began on 17 September after violent clashes that left at least 10 people dead. CODETA's court bid to overturn the shutdown was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court last week. Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku has urged both parties to return to talks and find a peaceful solution. CODETA says it is willing to engage but has yet to meet with CATA. Meanwhile, the Taxi Peace Ambassador Programme will be launched at the Bellville taxi rank, where 16 ambassadors will work to promote non-violence and mediate tensions within the taxi industry.

