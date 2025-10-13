Zimbabwe: Best of the Best! - Zimbabwe Ranked Top Travel Destination in the World

Zimbabwe has been named the 2025 world best country to visit by Forbes magazine, a renowned global publication.

This comes at a time when the country continues to increase its appeal as a premium international tourist destination.

Zimbabwe's tourism sector continues to defy global headwinds, recording over 1,6 million international tourist arrivals in 2024 and generating US$1,2 billion in receipts and US$190,5 million in investments, according to a government ministry report released in September.

The country boasts majestic tourist attractions including five UNESCO World Heritage Sites-- the Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe monument, Khami Ruins National Monument, Matobo Hills and Mana Pools National Park.

According to the Forbes The World's Most Visited Countries report, travel experts cited Zimbabwe as the go-to tourist destination of the year, describing the country as "a mosaic of rugged wild terrain and deep ancestral heritage--where jagged granite outcrops rise above sun-scorched golden plains and skies stretch wide over rustling acacia groves."

The majestic Victoria Falls, the Great Zimbabwe Monument and the Eastern Highlands were described as must visits for tourists chasing opportunities for wellness travel, city jumping and low-intensity travel.

"The ancient stone city of Great Zimbabwe stands as a powerful reminder of the country's layered past, its dry-stone walls steeped in centuries-old history.

"Meanwhile, at Victoria Falls, the Zambezi crashes into thunderous gorges below--sending mist into the air that often catches the sun in fleeting rainbows.

"The Eastern Highlands, however, offer a quieter scene: think cloud-covered slopes, winding hiking trails and pockets of mist-laced mountain stillness," said Forbes.

According to world-leading travel site, KAYAK, Bulawayo has seen more than 80 percent increase in flight searches, while Harare has increased by 56 percent this year.

Countries including Lithuania, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Argentina, Morocco and Norway were also among the list of highly rated tourist destinations.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi told The Herald yesterday that the recognition by global travel experts and Forbes was not only an endorsement of Destination Zimbabwe, but testament that the country is a safe and peaceful tourist destination.

"We are overjoyed by the acknowledgement from Forbes and global travel experts.

"As you know, its prestigious when you get such recognition from Forbes and it is confirmation that Zimbabwe is a safe, peaceful, war-free tourist destination," she said.

The Second Republic continues to promote the country as a leading tourist destination, with the sector contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

President Mnangagwa has personally continued to describe tourism as a "low hanging fruit for accelerated economic growth, employment creation and foreign exchange generation."

Cabinet recently approved the review of licences, permits, levies and fees in the tourism sector as part of broader reforms to reduce the cost of doing business and enhance Zimbabwe's competitiveness as a prime tourism destination.

Analysts yesterday said the acknowledgement by global travel experts was well deserved.

"It reflects the country's diverse natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and the resilience of its tourism sector in the face of global challenges.

"From the majestic Victoria Falls to our pristine national parks and vibrant local communities, Zimbabwe offers an authentic African experience that is increasingly resonating with global travellers seeking meaningful and sustainable tourism," said Harare-based analyst Mr Dereck Goto.

Another analyst, Mr Kudzai Mutisi, said the recognition was the beginning of the golden era for Zimbabwe's tourism sector.

"Zimbabwe's tourism sector has huge potential to be a key driver of Zimbabwe's economic growth.

"After two decades of negative publicity sponsored by anti-Zimbabwe forces, President Mnangagwa's Government embarked on a sustained campaign to market Zimbabwe as a premium tourism destination.

"The efforts of the Second Republic are now paying dividends as the hidden gem called Zimbabwe is now the talk of the world," he said.

On social media and in travel blogs and magazines, Zimbabwe's tourism offerings continue to receive high ratings.