Zimbabwe: Supreme Court Upholds ZIMRA Officer's Dismissal Over Pornographic Emails

In an explosive turn of events, the Supreme Court has sealed the fate of former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) employee Stanford Sithole, delivering a damning verdict that has sent shockwaves through the corporate world.

Sithole, a revenue officer accused of using his official email account to circulate pornographic material, saw his appeal against dismissal crash and burn in a judgment handed down last week on Wednesday.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Alfas Chitakunye, overturned prior decisions by the Labour Court and the National Employment Council's Designated Agent (DA), both of which had sided with Sithole's claims that his email account was hacked.

But the Supreme Court would have none of it.

With razor-sharp clarity, Justice Chitakunye declared, "The evidence clearly established that the offending emails were found in the respondent's account, and his claims of hacking remained mere speculation."

The case dates back to 2010, when ZIMRA's ICT division stumbled upon something far more troubling than mere connectivity problems.

While investigating sluggish internet speeds, the team uncovered an embarrassing truth: employees were using corporate email accounts to circulate pornographic material, clogging the system with obscene content.

Among the culprits was Sithole, whose email account was traced to 13 inappropriate emails.

Suspended in January 2011, Sithole vehemently denied the allegations, accusing ZIMRA management of fabricating evidence to stifle his union activism.

But ZIMRA's witness testimony painted a starkly different picture. ICT Manager, a Mr Mazhindu testified that Sithole's account had been securely archived in tamper-proof PST files, dismissing any possibility of hacking.

He also pointed to ZIMRA's rigorous password protocols, which, he argued, made unauthorised access nearly impossible. Sithole, however, failed to explain why he never noticed any suspicious activity in his account during the nine months the emails were sent.

Initially, Sithole found reprieve when the DA acquitted him, suggesting - however remotely - that a third party could have sent the emails.

The Labour Court upheld this decision, ruling that ZIMRA had not proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

But ZIMRA's persistence led them to the Supreme Court, where the narrative took a dramatic twist.

In a scathing rebuke, Justice Chitakunye criticised the lower courts for applying the wrong standard of proof.

"Labour disputes require proof on a balance of probabilities, not beyond a reasonable doubt," he emphasised, dismantling Sithole's defence brick by brick.

The court ruled that ZIMRA had done more than enough to prove its version of events was the most probable.

Justice Chitakunye's judgment was as decisive as it was unyielding. The absence of the physical computer Sithole used in 2010, he noted, was irrelevant.

"Access to an email account is determined by the user's password, not the physical computer," he stated.

The court also dismissed Sithole's claims of victimisation, pointing out that other employees, unconnected to union activities, had been similarly dismissed for the same misconduct.

In a final blow to Sithole, the Supreme Court reinstated his dismissal, effective from the date of his suspension, and ordered him to pay costs. The judgment sends a clear message: in the digital age, accountability for one's online actions is non-negotiable.

The case serves as a potent reminder of the perils of misusing corporate resources.

It also underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, both for employers and employees.

Justice Chitakunye's closing remarks resonate as a cautionary warning to professionals everywhere:

"The employer is only required to show that its version of events is more probable than the employee's."