Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga's Urges Coal Miners to Support Railway Revival

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has urged coal mining companies operating in Hwange to pool their resources and support the rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo railway line.

This, he said, will boost the mining sector, enhance tourism and help preserve the country's road infrastructure.

Over the years, mining companies have become increasingly reliant on road transport to ferry bulk minerals such as coal, chrome and platinum.

The situation has increased the strain on national road infrastructure, raising maintenance costs and causing more accidents.

Speaking at the just ended 28th Mining, Engineering and Transport Expo (Mine Entra) in Bulawayo, VP Chiwenga urged coal producers in the north-western region to take a proactive role in restoring critical transport infrastructure that underpins their operations.

"It is high time that all our coal fields in the north come together to help rebuild and rehabilitate the National Railways of Zimbabwe on the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo line," he said.

"You don't have to wait for others to do it for you; take the initiative yourselves. As the Government, we will sign an agreement to ensure you recover your costs.

"We need to start thinking outside the box. It is up to you and me to act, rather than wait for miracles. We have these resources; let's use them wisely."

The NRZ is a critical driver of industrial activity, agriculture, mining, and regional trade.

An efficient rail system lowers business costs, reduces pressure on the road network and enables the smooth movement of bulk cargo.

According to the Government, the rehabilitation programme will include upgrading tracks, signalling systems, rolling stock and eventually expanding lines to new industrial and mining zones.

The total length of the Zimbabwe rail network is around 3 000-3 400 kilometres, but the functional capacity is severely limited due to aging equipment and extensive vandalism, particularly on electrified lines.

The Vice President noted that such collaboration would ease the burden on the Government and ensure the sustainable movement of bulk commodities.

VP Chiwenga's call comes as the government finalises a US$533 million deal with China Railway International Group for a major overhaul and expansion of the national railway system, including the construction of a new Harare-Beitbridge line.

The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has indicated its willingness to lend the NRZ US$115 million to restore 254 kilometres of critical network, procure nine locomotives and 315 wagons, and overhaul communication infrastructure.

The investment will strengthen the NRZ, which is transporting just 2,3 million tonnes of cargo annually, a fraction of the 14 million tonnes it moved in the 1990s and less than 13 percent of its 18 million-tonne capacity.

VP Chiwenga said mining must drive industrialisation, create jobs, and support downstream sectors, while reaffirming that Zimbabwe remains open for business.

He added that an efficient rail system would also help revive passenger train services and boost tourism along one of the country's most scenic routes.

"But at the same time, those who would also want to go by train can see the beauty of our country and go with the passenger trains to Victoria Falls," he said.

He also encouraged industry players to adopt innovative thinking and self-driven development models to fast-track national progress.

The Vice President's appeal comes as the Government ramps up efforts to modernise the country's transport network, a vital driver of economic growth.

The NRZ has been actively seeking partnerships with private sector players to restore and expand its operations, particularly along strategic routes like the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo corridor, which supports both mining logistics and tourism traffic.

Industry analysts say joint investment between coal miners and NRZ could significantly reduce haulage costs, improve efficiency and ease the strain on highways heavily used by coal transporters. Zimbabwe's location gives it a natural leverage as a gateway between Southern Africa's mineral-rich hinterland and ports in Mozambique, South Africa, and beyond.

However, this advantage has been undermined by the deterioration of the country's railway system, forcing most bulk cargo, including mining ore, to rely on already over-burdened roads.