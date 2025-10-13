Uganda: Marine Police Recover Body of UNOC Engineer Who Drowned At Busowoko Falls

The body of Eng. Gershom Rwakasanga,Operations Manager at the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Jinja Storage Terminal, has been recovered from the River Nile at Busowoko Falls following a tragic drowning incident on Saturday, October 11.

Rwakasanga, 53, was enjoying a family outing with his daughter when he slipped into the fast-flowing waters.

Jinja Marine Police, led by ASP Sunday Bruno, in collaboration with local divers, retrieved Eng. Rwakasanga's body on Sunday, October 12, around midday after several hours of search operations.

The body was transported to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. SP James Mubi, police spokesperson for Kiira Region, said bystanders' attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful.

"The victim had come with his daughter for a leisure visit. Unfortunately, he drowned, prompting immediate rescue efforts that continued through the night," Mubi stated.

He urged the public to exercise caution near slippery rocks and strong currents, emphasizing that safety must come first at natural water sites.

Eng. Rwakasanga's death has sent shockwaves through the UNOC community and the Jinja business sector, where he was remembered as a dedicated and humble professional.

The incident, however, has also raised concerns over the safety and regulation of Busowoko Falls, which reportedly lacks an operational permit from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Preliminary findings by the Jinja District Security Committee indicate that workers at the site are not certified by Marine Police for rescue or safety enforcement.

Visitors reportedly access the waters without life jackets or supervision, with revenue collection allegedly prioritized over safety.

As a result, all recreational activities at Busowoko Falls have been suspended pending a comprehensive investigation.

Kasibante Hassan, Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Jinja, expressed condolences, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Engineer Rwakasanga. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The committee, including RDC officials, police, NEMA, and other agencies, will review recreational sites along the River Nile to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards.

Authorities are investigating the role of Abdallah Suta, proprietor of the facility under Wanainchi United Savers Nawampanda Central, who has reportedly ignored previous warnings about unsafe conditions.

According to Jinja District Environment Officer Moses Maganda, the facility was constructed without proper approvals, leaving visitors at significant risk.

He highlighted the uneven terrain, slippery rocks, lack of signage, and absence of trained lifeguards as major safety hazards.

Experts stress the importance of Safety, Environmental, Health, and Security (SEHS) protocols at recreational sites, including risk assessments, trained staff, mandatory life jackets, emergency procedures, and regular safety audits.

Authorities have pledged strict enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

Investigations by the Uganda Police Force, NEMA, and local government continue to determine the exact circumstances of the drowning and identify those responsible.

Officials warned that proven negligence could lead to criminal charges, civil liability, regulatory sanctions, and reputational damage.

"This tragedy is a wake-up call. Safety regulations are not optional--they are a matter of life and death," said a senior tourism official.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to avoid Busowoko Falls until the site is certified as safe, highlighting the urgent need to balance tourism growth with strict safety and environmental compliance in Jinja, a major tourism hub in Eastern Uganda.