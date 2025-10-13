Tanzania: Veteran Politician Urges Opposition to Prepare, Not Protest

Arusha — Prominent political figure and veteran CCM member, Christopher ole Sendeka, has urged opposition parties in Tanzania to focus on preparing solid candidates and crafting coherent policies rather than looking for excuses when faced with electoral defeat.

Speaking to a group of journalists in Arusha recently, ole Sendeka did not mince words as he criticized the opposition's performance over the years, saying their lack of preparation has been a key reason for their inability to challenge the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) effectively.

"Time and again, the opposition has fielded weak candidates who cannot galvanize public support. The only time they came close to posing a serious threat to CCM was when they nominated individuals who had previously built their political capital within CCM. This is no coincidence," he said.

He pointed to notable elections where the opposition gained momentum by riding on the shoulders of former CCM heavyweights. "In 1995, they had Augustine Lyatonga Mrema, a man who had held ministerial positions under CCM before defecting. Then in 2010, they brought in Dr. Wilbroad Slaa, who was also from CCM. Again in 2015, they fielded Edward Lowassa, a former Prime Minister and a prominent CCM figure. These were not grassroots opposition politicians, these were established leaders nurtured by CCM," he said.

Ole Sendeka was particularly critical of the recent "No Reforms, No Elections" campaign popularized by the opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA). He dismissed the slogan as a diversion tactic, arguing that CHADEMA's call for electoral boycotts stems not from legitimate concerns about the democratic process, but from internal disorganization and lack of readiness.

"This slogan is nothing more than an excuse, lf you are truly confident in your vision and your leadership, you go to the people, not run away from the ballot. Elections are the heartbeat of democracy. You cannot claim to fight for democracy by running away from it," insisted the veteran politician.

He urged opposition parties to abandon populist rhetoric and focus instead on building strong structures at the grassroots level. According to ole Sendeka, this includes drafting clear and realistic policies that reflect the needs of ordinary Tanzanians, establishing permanent offices across the country and nurturing new political talent instead of relying solely on former CCM stalwarts.

"You win elections by presenting a compelling alternative, not by shouting slogans or calling for boycotts," he emphasized.

In a strong warning to the general public, ole Sendeka also condemned what he called "misleading propaganda" being spread by political activists living abroad, many of whom, he claimed, have no real stake in Tanzania's democratic process.

"There are people who live in foreign countries, some of whom are not even Tanzanians, who are busy on social media urging our people not to vote, and instead to take to the streets. This is reckless and dangerous," ole Sendeka cautioned.

He added that these individuals often live in comfort and safety abroad, far removed from the consequences of their incitement. "While they are holed up in apartments in Europe or America, sipping coffee and tweeting, they are asking young Tanzanians to risk arrest, violence and instability. It's immoral and shows how disconnected they are from the realities here on the ground."

Ole Sendeka called on Tanzanians, especially the youth, to ignore such voices and participate actively in the democratic process by voting in the upcoming October 29th general election. "Democracy is built through institutions, not chaos. If you want change, register, vote and hold your leaders accountable. That is your power."

In closing, ole Sendeka stressed that Tanzania needs a strong, constructive opposition, not one that is focused on protests and foreign endorsements but one that can compete intellectually and ideologically with CCM.

"A one-party mindset is not healthy for any democracy. We need an opposition that can challenge us with ideas, that can push for reforms through Parliament, and that can bring alternative solutions to the table, not one that only wakes up during election seasons," he said.

With just weeks to go before the October 29th general election, ole Sendeka's comments are likely to reignite debate about the role and readiness of opposition parties in Tanzania's political landscape.