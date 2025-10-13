Kenya: 'I Will Fix Nairobi,' Kuria Pledges As He Declares Bid for Nairobi Governorship

Nairobi — Former Presidential Advisor and Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has become the latest politician to declare his intention to challenge Johnson Sakaja for the position of Nairobi County Governor in 2027.

The former Gatundu South MP says his decision follows President William Ruto's expression of frustration over the capital city's deteriorating state, citing rampant filth, uncollected garbage, and general incompetence.

"Dear President William Ruto. Today you spoke to my heart. Like Prime Minister Baba Raila Amolo Odinga has told me countless times, Nairobi can not continue to be the City of filth, garbage and incompetence. I have heard your cry. That is why I will offer myself to be the Governor of the great County of Nairobi in 2027" Kuria announced through his social media accounts.

READ: 'Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth,' - President Ruto

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President William Ruto on Sunday announced a new partnership between the national government and the Nairobi City County aimed at tackling the capital's persistent garbage and waste management challenges.

He said the joint initiative will involve the engagement of private sector players to support waste collection and disposal efforts across the city.

"Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city. It cannot continue the way it is," the Head of State said during a Sunday Service to commemorate AIC Ziwani Church 70 years of faith and dedicated service.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over poor sanitation and waste accumulation in various parts of Nairobi, which has negatively impacted the city's environment and public health.

President Ruto noted that Nairobi roads are still below standard.

He stated that government will allocate resources to improve and expand the city's road network.

"We must not have mud along our roads. This city will have streetlights so that we make sure that Nairobi is clean, becomes motorable and a city in the light, not in darkness. I have committed that the national government will provide resources," the Head of State pledged.