Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Communities, Kill 9, 6 Missing in Attack

Lafia--No fewer than nine people have been confirmed dead, eight of them gruesomely slaughtered, while six others remain missing following a coordinated armed attack on Nindama village in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Friday, October 10, at about 3:30 a.m., shooting sporadically and killing residents. Two other victims reportedly sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

Security agencies, including the army, police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), have intensified efforts to rescue the missing persons and track down the perpetrators.

The Executive Chairman of Kokona LGA, Hon. Agbawu M. Agbawu, led a combined security team to the scene later that afternoon. The bodies of the victims have been taken to the mortuary, while preliminary investigations suggest the attack may be connected to a lingering land dispute in the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As of press time, tension remained high as residents feared possible reprisal attacks.

Meanwhile, the Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, has condemned the brutal murder of Miss Favour Akaaza of Imon community, Adudu Chiefdom in Obi Local Government Area.

The group said Miss Akaaza was abducted from her residence at Ombi Anzaku along Kwandere Road and later killed by suspected armed Fulani men, who have since been arrested and confessed to the crime.

In a statement, the TYO described the act as "barbaric, inhuman, and a direct assault on the peace and security of our communities."

"It is heartbreaking that such a promising young lady was cut down in her prime by individuals who have no regard for human life," the group added.