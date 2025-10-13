Nigeria: Wale Edun Indisposed As Cardoso Leads Delegation to World Bank-IMF Meet in DC

Abuja — The Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, is to lead Nigeria's delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which begins today, Monday, October 13, 2025.

A release issued last night by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Cardoso, who is the alternate governor at Bretton Woods Institution, has replaced the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who was reportedly indisposed and could be flown out of the country.

Although the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete, was included on the Nigerian team, the decision to have Cardoso lead the delegation was informed by the importance of the event and how much premium the nation placed on it.

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings included the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.

Other events to feature would be regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.

Edun, 69, who has been reportedly sick was said to be recuperating in his Abuja home.

Onanuga, who confirmed the news, told reporters yesterday that, "Yes, he's indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He's around."

Other presidency sources, have however dismissed claims that Edun suffered a stroke or had already been flown abroad for treatment.

Another senior official, who preferred anonymity, equally dismissed rumours that the minister suffered a stroke or had been flown abroad for treatment.

"Yes, he's indisposed. He's sick, which is a bit serious, but it's not a stroke. As I'm talking to you, he's in his house. He has not been flown anywhere.

"Of course, he might seek medical attention elsewhere if the doctors say that it is necessary. So, it's not true that he has stroke. He doesn't have stroke, which is why we put it in the statement that he is indisposed," he stated.

Yet, another presidency official confirmed that Edun was receiving care from Nigerian doctors and might seek medical attention abroad if the need arose.

"He's being attended to by Nigerian Doctors. They're still monitoring him. If he needs medical care outside Nigeria, he will go. But he's still at home. There are no plans to replace him," he told The Whistleblower, an online news portal.