Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Annual 'Feast' to Gobble U.S.$4 Million, Party to Donate Leftover Food to Hospitals, Orphanages

THE 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference, which kicks off tomorrow, 14 October, and runs until the 18th, is set to gobble a staggering US$4 million at a time ordinary citizens are wallowing in poverty.

The yearly feast, characterised by pomp and fanfare, is a display of extravagance at which the party's top leaders flaunt their wealth, dressed in designer suits and driving fuel-guzzling vehicles while sipping on expensive champagne.

Zanu PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told State media that all is set for the indaba in Mutare, which will chew millions to transport and host delegates.

She confirmed that nearly US$4 million had been mobilised for the successful hosting of the National People's Conference, with US$2 million having been provided by the ruling party's elite.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I would like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as the Zanu PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership," Muchinguri-Kashiri was quoted saying.

"They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to Zanu PF Manicaland. Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.

"I can safely say we are good to go. Everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She hinted that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) had been ordered to ensure uninterrupted power supplies throughout the conference. All roads leading to the venue have been rehabilitated, while enough food has also been made available.

The party national chairperson added that leftovers after feeding 5,000 delegates will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that require assistance, as is tradition.

"All the food; in fact, we can feed 10,000 people from the donations that were made," she said.

The traditional Zanu PF indaba brings together the nation's top leaders and thousands of provincial leaders to discuss and endorse decisions. This time around, expectations are high that a faction behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term extension will use the event to rubber-stamp the position.

Mnangagwa, now aged 83, is Zanu PF's First Secretary giving him the mandate to lead all meetings during the National People's Conference at Mutare Polytechnic College this week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This week's Zanu PF itinerary at the annual showcase begins with a Politburo meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee sitting on Wednesday, with both being held in Harare.

Other highlights during the conference will include commissioning of the Mega Market Milling Plant by Mnangagwa as well as opening of the Ministry of Health and Child Care-constructed National Pharmaceutical Warehouse situated at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

The octogenarian leader will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading the exercise at the site where the new Zanu PF Provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue.