Kenya Pushes for Stronger Sharia-Compliant Trade

Nairobi — Calls to expand Sharia-compliant trade in key sectors such as SMEs, tourism, and real estate dominated discussions as the Second Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo 2025 concluded in Nairobi on Sunday.

The three-day event, held from October 10 to 12 at BBS Mall in Eastleigh, brought together over 130 exhibitors and drew more than 5,000 visitors from across East Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Exhibitors showcased a wide range of Halal and Sharia-compliant products and services spanning finance, real estate, airlines, food, fashion, and investment.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Somali Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Abdulle lauded the expo for promoting ethical and faith-based business practices, noting that such initiatives strengthen regional trade ties.

"Such fairs should be held regularly as they set the stage for sustained trade between Kenya and Somalia, a partnership that continues to flourish," said Abdulle.

Ridwan Yusuf, CEO of the Sharia Compliance and Halal Business Expo, said the platform continues to foster regional partnerships and promote integrity-driven enterprises.

"This platform is not just about showcasing products; it's about building trust, transparency, and collaboration among businesses that value ethical growth," Yusuf said.

Organizers noted that the expo has positioned Kenya as a key hub for Halal innovation and Sharia-compliant business in East and Central Africa, expanding its focus to Islamic finance, agribusiness, tourism, fashion, and real estate.

Following the success of this year's event, preparations are underway for the third edition, scheduled for April 2026 in Nairobi.