Somalia and Qatar Ministers Meet to Boost Cooperation On Family and Social Affairs

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, held a meeting with her counterpart, Qatar's Minister of Family Affairs, Buthaina Bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, in Qatar to discuss closer cooperation between the two ministries.

The meeting focused on joint efforts to advance family welfare, child care, and women's empowerment, according to a statement by Somalia's Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights

Minister Al-Makhzoumi shared Somalia's recent progress, particularly within her ministry, highlighting lessons and experiences that could be mutually beneficial. Meanwhile, Minister Al Nuaimi provided insights into Qatar's social services framework and achievements in community development.

Both ministers agreed to strengthen collaboration through knowledge exchange and capacity building, and committed to working towards a formal memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral relations.

Minister Al-Makhzoumi expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended to her and her delegation, and praised the potential for future cooperation between the two ministries, emphasizing ongoing joint efforts in priority areas.