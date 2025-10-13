Somalia: MP Attributes Repeated Postponement of Opposition Protests in Mogadishu to Lack of Public Maturity

13 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Several opposition-led protests in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, have repeatedly been called off, amid tensions involving residents displaced from lands claimed by the federal government.

The cancellations have provided the opposition with a political opportunity to accuse the government of unlawfully treating citizens and violating their rights.

Lawmaker Mohamed Abdulqadir spoke sharply about the frequent failure of opposition protests, attributing the setbacks to a lack of political maturity among Mogadishu's population.

He emphasized the importance of educating the public on peaceful political expression and constitutional means of voicing dissent, rather than resorting to violence or political confusion.

The remarks come as some opposition groups recently called for demonstrations against federal government policies, only for those plans to be postponed again due to security concerns.

