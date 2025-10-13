Somalia: What Do You Know About the Unseen Hands of Somali Women, the Backbone of Agricultural Production?'

Somali women play a vital role in the country's food production, particularly in agriculture.

This report focuses on the women working on the farms of Afgoye their daily routines, the challenges they face, and the crucial contribution they make to Somalia's agricultural output.

The district of Afgoye, located along the fertile Shabelle River, is one of Somalia's main food-producing regions. Its rich soil and access to water make it a lifeline for countless families, supplying fruit and vegetables to towns and cities across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yet, what often goes unseen are the hands of women the real backbone of this agricultural labour force.

Shiino Ibrahim Dooyoow Three decades in the fields

For the past thirty years, Shiino Ibrahim Dooyoow has worked on one of Afgoye's farms. Today, she serves as the Chairwoman of the Women Farmers' Committee in her area.

"The work is hard planting, watering, weeding, harvesting papaya and cutting bananas we do it all," she said."I've been here for thirty years. I started when I was a young woman, and I've worked ever since. I lead the women here, and I will continue as long as I am alive."

Shiino added that women farmers like her urgently need modern farming tools, quality seeds, and training to improve productivity and reduce the burden of manual labour.

A long day's work under the sun

For most women in Afgoye, the day starts before sunrise and ends at dusk. It's an exhausting routine with little rest and minimal pay.

Nuurto Yusuf Mohamed, who has worked on the same farm for seven years, shared her story:

"We start early in the morning. After breakfast, we begin work around 7:30 or 8 a.m. and continue until six or seven in the evening.

When we finish, we go back home to our families.

We earn 50,000 Somali shillings a day (about $0.90). That's not enough to feed children it can barely cover breakfast and lunch."

Like many women, Nuurto moved to Afgoye after fleeing violence in rural areas. Farming became her only means of survival.

Experts: Women have filled the gap left by men

According to Dr. Shaafici Sharif Mohamed, head of the Somali Researchers Association, women have taken over much of the agricultural work previously done by men.

"Many men abandoned their farms due to insecurity and conflict," he explained."Women were the ones who stayed behind and kept the farms alive, even though they lacked the support and resources they needed."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Somalia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Shaafici stressed the importance of government investment in agriculture, particularly for women farmers.

"Women must be given access to land, water, seeds, training, and markets. If they were provided with the right support tractors, irrigation, and modern equipment agricultural productivity in Somalia would increase significantly," he said.

The unseen strength of Afgoye's women

The farms of Afgoye are a powerful symbol of resilience. Despite economic hardship, lack of tools, and limited access to markets, women continue to till the land, feed their families, and sustain Somalia's food system.

Their strength, determination, and leadership make them not just farmers but the backbone of the nation's food security.

This story was written by Sahra Ahmed, one of the 10 young female journalists who won the Bilan Media storytelling competition.