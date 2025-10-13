Zimbabwe: All in Place for Zanu-PF Indaba

Wallace Ruzvidzo — THE 22nd Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference, a major political event, gets underway this week, bringing together the nation's top leaders and thousands of provincial leaders to discuss and endorse decisions for national development.

The President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Mnangagwa, will lead the meetings and gathering during the National People's Conference at Mutare Polytechnic College this week.

The Zanu PF annual session retains an important function: to signal the priorities of the Government for the coming year and to rally together party members and officials across the country for unity and development.

The ruling party's annual major political event kicks off with a Politburo meeting tomorrow, followed by a Central Committee sitting on Wednesday, with both being held in Harare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party's First Secretary, will lead the meetings as well as the main event in Mutare.

Key issues to be discussed at this year's conference could include economic and political issues, Government work and other development issues.

Reports are also expected to be presented that outline national development priorities, emphasise Government's plans to address domestic and global economic challenges as well as other national economic and social development plans.

The conference is also expected to provide a clear picture of Zimbabwe's directions and policies for the coming years.

Zanu PF National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said everything was now in place for a successful party conference, while also commending the host province of Manicaland for a stellar job in the preparations.

"They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to Zanu PF Manicaland.

"What is also pleasing is that all the regalia has been delivered, and the Politburo, Central Committee members and even the delegates will receive their regalia before attending the conference.

"So, it will be a colourful conference because we have provided all the regalia," she said.

As part of his packed schedule, President Mnangagwa is also expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant as well as the Ministry of Health and Child Care-constructed National Pharmaceutical Warehouse at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading the exercise at the site where the new Zanu PF Provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said almost US$4 million had been mobilised for the successful hosting of the National People's Conference, with US$2 million having been provided by the ruling party's leadership.

"I would also like to report that we have raised adequate resources.

"As we speak, as the Zanu PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership," she said.

"So, we can safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including accommodation for delegates," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said power supplies have been assured, and all roads have been spruced up, while enough food has also been secured.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri added that balances remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that require assistance, as is tradition.

"All the food; in fact, we can feed 10 000 people from the donations that were made," she said.

The National Coordinating Committee responsible for organising the 22nd National People's Conference met for the fourth time over the weekend, with reports being presented by sub-committees.

"I can safely say we are good to go.

"Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.

"Everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.