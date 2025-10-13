Zimbabwe: Operational Efficiency Drives Westprop's Q2 Performance

WESTPROP Holdings Limited says operational efficiency in its manufacturing division continued to improve in the second quarter of 2025 as the group moves to enhance cost control and margin protection.

This comes as the manufacturing division, TrustProp, made significant progress in industrial operations by expanding aluminium and glass manufacturing activities in the second quarter of the year.

BrickFusion, WestProp's other manufacturing division, successfully commissioned its brick manufacturing plant and has started production.

WestProp said the in-house brick production was expected to realise lower material costs, reduce risks from supply chain disruptions and improve project timelines.

The group also strengthened its position with a strategic investment of US$2 million in freehold plant and equipment through West Development Company (WDC), which sources equipment services while also renting out excess capacity to external clients.

This strategy maximises resource use and boosts revenue streams, reducing dependence on third-party contractors, which helps WestProp control operational costs and maintain quality over its construction processes.

In his remarks in the company's financials for the half year to June 2025, WestProp Holdings chairman Dr Michael Louis said the company's foothold in manufacturing has positioned the company to better control costs and increase profitability, which is vital in the competitive construction market.

"These facilities supply high-quality materials directly to WestProp construction sites, contributing to enhanced cost control, margin protection, and accelerated project timelines-most notably in the completion of Pokugara Phase 2 townhouses and Millennium Heights Blocks 3 and 4," said Dr Louis.

The focus on increasing efficiency while ensuring quality highlights WestProp's commitment to sustainable growth amid a dynamic market landscape.

According to WestProp, manufacturing capabilities have extended directly to the company's construction sites, where the supply of high-quality materials has led to improved cost control and accelerated project completion timelines.

The ability to deliver materials efficiently and on schedule has also enhanced WestProp's project execution.

WestProp's concerted efforts in enhancing its manufacturing operations and strategic investments reflect a holistic approach to financial growth and operational excellence.

This comes as WestProp's Pomona properties phase 1A infrastructure works have now fully completed construction of asphalt roads, stormwater drainage, and water reticulation, and several clients have commenced vertical construction, with homes visibly rising across the development.

At Millennium Heights, the construction of block four is progressing well and is now at the roofing stage, with all six floors completed and all works expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At Pokugara, the construction of phase two of the estate is nearing completion, with only three units remaining for sale out of the 69 unveiled.

WestProp said 13 units have been handed over to owners, while the remaining units are over 90 percent complete and projected to be completed and handed over in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In terms of performance in the period under review, WestProp recorded revenue of US$12,8 million, down from US$14,2 million in the prior period, reflecting timing differences in unit handovers and a strategic shift toward higher-margin developments.

Revenue performance was driven by strong performance at Pokugara Properties, which generated US$5,43 million, while US$3,28 million came from Millennium Heights and US$4,1 million from Pomona City, notably PC flats, which generated high interest since their launch in late 2024.

Gross profit declined to US$6,8 million, down from US$8,21 million in the same period last year, while operating expenses increased to US$3,1 million, up from US$2,58 million in the prior period.

The rise in operating expenses was attributable to expanded marketing initiatives and customer acquisition.

The group declared an interim dividend of US$818,186 per share payable to ordinary shareholders.