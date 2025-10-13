Zimbabwe: Crocodile Skin Exports Earn U.S.$36 Million

13 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry is now generating an average of US$36 million in export earnings, with production reaching 80 000 skins annually.

The crocodile skin exports have increased from US$32 million over the last 24 months, marking a US$4 million growth.

This was said by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira, recently.

"We have improved the quality of our skins and the income is actually increasing. We are not considering products like crocodile meat. Crocodile meat raises slightly above a million in local consumption and in exports.

"So generally, crocodile farming is doing very well, but we still need to grow it to a US$100 million economy by getting better markets and being able to penetrate the best markets in the world. "We should be able to compete with other agitators from America and other countries, so that we get the best from our local crocodile skin production," he said.

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry has emerged as a key contributor to the country's economy, amid a surge in exports of high-quality skin products to different destinations, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth. Crocodile skins are mainly exported to France, Singapore, Japan, and Italy, with meat targeted for the Belgian and Asian markets.

Crocodile farming is an integral industry to Zimbabwe's agricultural and wildlife economy.

The Government has moved in to promote the growth of the crocodile farming sector across the country with a focus on value addition to increase earnings for producers and widen exports.

Zimbabwe is one of the major exporters of Nile crocodile products and leads the Niloticus skin market with around 45 percent global share.

Government and private stakeholders have since expressed commitment to capacitate farms such as crocodile producers to boost production and solidify Zimbabwe's footprint in the lucrative exotic leather industry.

