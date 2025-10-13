Uganda: NUP Made to Beg to Join Ipod

The Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) has asked the National Unity Platform (NUP) to formally express its interest in joining the platform before signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), emphasizing that admission requires procedural steps.

In a letter dated October 10, 2025, and addressed to NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, IPOD stated that while it appreciates NUP's willingness to sign the MoU, the party must first comply with the requirements outlined in the IPOD framework.

"Allow me to draw your attention to the provisions of the IPOD Memorandum of Understanding... Article 5.2.7 provides that a political party eligible to join IPOD shall express its interest in writing to the Secretary to Council," the letter reads in part.

According to IPOD, the written expression of interest is the first legal and procedural step that allows the Council to consider and approve an application. Only after such approval can a new member formally accede to and sign the MoU.

"In line with this provision, the process of joining IPOD is distinct from simply signing the MoU," the organisation stated, urging NUP to submit a formal expression of commitment to IPOD's principles, objectives, and obligations.

The letter followed NUP's earlier communication dated October 7, 2025, in which Rubongoya informed IPOD of the party's readiness to sign the MoU in compliance with the amended Political Parties and Organisations Act (2005).

In that correspondence, NUP acknowledged that Parliament's recent amendment to the Act now requires all political parties to belong either to IPOD -- for those represented in Parliament -- or to the Forum for Non-Represented Political Parties and Organisations.

"The National Unity Platform has been and remains an active member of the National Consultative Forum," Rubongoya wrote, adding that while the party has challenged the amendment before the Constitutional Court, it recognizes the law as binding.

"In light of this, the National Unity Platform would like to sign the MoU given that we are members of the applicable constitutive organ of the National Consultative Forum," he added.

Controversy has long surrounded NUP's relationship with IPOD, as the Robert Kyagulanyi-led party has often dismissed the platform as a "tea table with the oppressor," avoiding participation in its activities.

Nevertheless, the party has continued to receive funds distributed to parliamentary parties through IPOD -- until recently, when its share was withheld following the enactment of the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The amendment limits political party funding to members of IPOD, effectively excluding NUP, which has not yet joined.

At the latest IPOD summit held at Kololo, leadership of the organisation was handed to the Democratic Party (DP) under Norbert Mao.

Mao, who has been vocal of NUP leadership, will now oversee the process of considering the party's application to join IPOD and access funding.

Recently, Mao remarked that Uganda's political field has six major political parties -- the NRM, DP, UPC, JEEMA, PPP, and FDC -- omitting NUP, despite it being the country's leading opposition party.

It remains to be seen how NUP will respond to IPOD's latest letter.