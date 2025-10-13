Uganda: Muntu Takes On Museveni Over Failed Projects in Rakai, Kyotera

Residents in Rakai and Kyotera districts have appealed to Gen. Mugisha Muntu to prioritize service delivery if he becomes Uganda's next president.

The call came as the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader continued his mobilization drive across the Greater Masaka region ahead of the 2026 general elections.

During campaign stopovers in Kalisiizo, Kyotera, and Rakai towns on Sunday, Muntu drew large crowds of enthusiastic supporters who expressed optimism in his leadership and pledged to back his presidential bid.

Residents lamented poor road infrastructure, unreliable electricity supply, and unsafe water sources -- challenges they say have persisted for years despite repeated government pledges.

They accused authorities of neglecting the area, leaving communities trapped in underdevelopment.

In his address, Muntu urged Ugandans to use the ballot to effect peaceful change, calling on them to vote out President Yoweri Museveni, whom he said has overstayed in power.

"Those who made promises and failed to deliver will soon return seeking your votes again. It's up to you to decide whether to continue being deceived or to choose leaders who care about real change," Muntu told the crowd.

He also cited the unfulfilled government pledge to rehabilitate the Lumbugu-Rakai-Isingiro road, saying it symbolizes the regime's failure to meet citizens' expectations despite decades in power.

The former army commander condemned acts of violence by security agencies and government officials, warning that brutality against citizens undermines national unity and stability.

"No government is permanent. Every leader must know that power belongs to the people, and it can change hands peacefully when citizens demand accountability," he said.

Muntu is expected to continue his campaign trail on Monday with planned visits to the Ssese Islands in Kalangala District and Masaka District as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations and mobilization tours.