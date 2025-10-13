Nigeria Consolidates Regional Leadership in Hydrography, Charts Course for Blue Economy Growth At Morocco

Nigeria is consolidating its national hydrographic capacity and driving Africa's regional hydrographic agenda. This was the key highlight at the African Cooperation Seminar on Hydrography, Oceanography, and Marine Cartography, held in Casablanca, Morocco, from 8 to 10 October 2025.

Delivering a presentation on "Progress Made in Hydrography and Marine Cartography in Nigeria," the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer (HoF/CEO) of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA), Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, revealed that Nigeria has made significant strides in building institutional capacity and expanding its regional influence in hydrography and marine cartography.

The landmark event, hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco, was organised under the auspices of the Moroccan Royal Navy in collaboration with international partners and stakeholders including the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), SHOM, and PRIMAR.

The seminar aimed at promoting hydrography, oceanography, and marine cartography across Africa and beyond.

Rear Admiral Olugbode, in his presentation, showcased the NHA's forward-looking vision to position Nigeria as a regional hub for hydrographic excellence and sustainable blue economic growth.

He announced Nigeria's significant contribution of 85,385 square kilometres of bathymetric data to the joint IHO/International Oceanographic Commission (IOC) GEBCO - General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans Seabed 2030 project.

He also disclosed that the IC-ENC had approved the establishment of the West African Regional Office and Training Centre in Nigeria.

"The NHA remains committed to advancing hydrography as a foundation for maritime safety, environmental stewardship, and the blue economy," Olugbode stated, emphasising Nigeria's leadership role in regional collaboration and data-driven ocean governance.

While expressing gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco, the Royal Moroccan Navy, and partners such as the IHO, SHOM, and PRIMAR for organising the enriching forum, Rear Admiral Olugbode reaffirmed Nigeria's unwavering dedication to international cooperation and to "driving hydrographic innovation as a catalyst for Africa's maritime resilience and bright blue economic future".

The gathering featured high-level addresses from prominent dignitaries such as Morocco's Minister Delegate for National Defence, Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin; IHO Technical Director, Dr. John Nyberg; Captain Mostaf Tafrhy, Head of the HOC Division, on the progress made by the Royal Navy; Mr. Pierre Yves Dupuy, Director of Institutional Missions and International Relations at SHOM; Mr. Abdellatif Loudiyi, Morocco's Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of National Defence Administration; Mr. Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water; Ms. Zakia Driouich Sebbata, Secretary of State in charge of Maritime Fisheries; Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Ghana; Mr. Hans Christopher Lauritzen, Director of the Regional Centre for Electronic Navigational Chart Distribution; and Prof. Jamal Machrouh, Senior Fellow at the Policy Centre for the New South.

Other key contributors included Mr. Mohammed Benzaria, General Director of OMCO subsidiary at the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, who spoke on the Africa-Atlantic Gas Pipeline project; Mrs. Sanae El Amrani, Director of the Ports and Maritime Public Domain Department, who highlighted her department's contributions to the work of the National Coordination Committee for Hydrography, Oceanography, and Marine Cartography (CNCHOC); Dr. Mohamed B., Director of the Higher Institute of Maritime Studies, who discussed the joint project to establish a CAT B hydrography course certified by the IHO; Mr. Mohamed Najih, Director of the National Fisheries Research Institute, who presented updates on the CNCHOC's work; and Mr. Anas Chokairi, from the Directorate of Scientific Research and Innovation, who spoke on the "All-Atlantic Alliance" training initiative.

The three-day seminar advanced its objectives through robust dialogue and shared resolve, amplifying the interdependence of hydrography, oceanography, and marine cartography in supporting navigation safety, marine resource management, and climate adaptation.

National delegates and international stakeholders explored pathways to deepen African-Atlantic cooperation, with Nigeria proposing the adoption of Regional Marine Spatial Data Infrastructures (MSDI) to support maritime safety, environmental sustainability, and the Nigeria-Morocco transatlantic gas pipeline project.

Participants also visited the Moroccan Navy Hydrographic Ship, BHODar-al-Beida, to observe modern hydrographic operations and exchange technical expertise.

The seminar concluded with strong recommendations on enhancing IHO capacity-building programmes, promoting cross-expertise missions among regional states, and increasing national contributions to the joint IHO/IOC GEBCO Seabed 2030 project.

Notably, Nigeria's submission of joint training projects with Morocco received commendation, reinforcing commitments to establishing a Regional Hydrographic Training Centre of Excellence and strengthening national coordination committees for HOC, exemplified by Mr. Hicham Moudni, Morocco's Head of the Maritime Affairs Service within the National Defence Administration.