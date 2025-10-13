Rwanda: I&m Bank Rwanda Concludes Customer Service Week With Week-Long Engagement, Community Impact

I&M Bank (Rwanda) Plc concluded Customer Service Week 2025 with a series of meaningful engagements that reflected its unwavering commitment to service excellence, both internally and externally. The week, which ran under the global theme of "Mission Possible," combined staff recognition, customer engagement, and community support.

Among the highlights was a community outreach visit on October 10th to the Missionaries of Charity in Kigali, where the Bank hosted a breakfast for children, teen mothers, elderly individuals who once lived alone, and women living with mental disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Rwanda, Benjamin Mutimura, joined the team in this act of compassion, underscoring the Bank's commitment to empathy that goes beyond its offices and into the heart of the community.

"Great customer service starts with compassion," he said during the visit, where he also encouraged the young people present to believe in their potential, work hard in school, and remain hopeful about their futures.

A social worker, speaking on behalf of the Missionaries of Charity, Solange Mukayitsi, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the visit.

"We're grateful for the visit. At a charity home like this, we often don't know what tomorrow holds. When people show up to support us, it's a blessing," she shared.

Customer Voices and Internal Celebration

Earlier in the week, I&M teams visited selected customers at their places of work using the opportunity to thank them for their continued trust and gather real-time feedback on how the Bank can continue to improve its service.

"This week is a reminder that excellent customer service is the result of collective effort--from front office to back office, from call center to compliance," said Christelle Sabwe Musonera, Senior Manager of Customer Experience.

"As leaders, it's our duty to recognize and appreciate this teamwork, not just during Customer Service Week, but every single day."

The week culminated in a closing ceremony and a movie night, bringing staff together in celebration of the important roles they play in delivering consistent and high-quality customer experience.

Hope for the Future

For Alphonsine Mukamana, a teenage mother residing at the Missionaries of Charity, the Bank's visit meant more than just a meal.

"I've been here for three months. When I first arrived, I was pregnant with twins and my child was sick. The sisters have taken care of us. Today, having visitors share kind words and breakfast with us made me feel hopeful for the future."

As the curtains closed on Customer Service Week 2025, I&M Bank Rwanda reaffirmed its belief that customer experience is not just about one week or transactions; it's about people, empathy, and creating moments that matter.