Rwanda: TMC Admits He's Doing Music 'For Fun'

Rwandan singer Claude Mujyanama, popularly known as TMC from the iconic duo Dream Boyz alongside Platini P, has made it clear that he is not doing music as a profession anymore.

The US-based artiste recently released his latest track 'Ese,' after four years without dropping some music.

TMC's return to the studio left his supporters excited, hoping to see him dropping more music consistently. They thought that he was back to the game. However, he said that he is only doing music 'for fun."

He admitted that his music career took a turn when he relocated to the United States in 2020, which marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

Despite stepping out of the music spotlight, TMC occasionally records songs out of passion and expects to share more such releases in the future though without any fixed schedule.

The singer, for instance, told The New Times that only passion he has for music drove him to drop a new song although he no longer considers music as profession.

"'Ese' is just for fun, I no longer do music as a career," TMC said.

He explained that the inspiration behind the song lies in how people don't value what they have until they lose it.

"We should celebrate what we have especially those who love and don't take them for granted."

The name TMC can rarely be separated from renowned music group Dream Boyz which he and Platini P formed in 2009.

The went on to become one of Rwanda's most successful R&B and Afro-pop duos courtesy of their iconic productions in Magorwa, Sinzika, and Uzambarize Mama which hugely contributed to their rise to the top.

During their time together, TMC and Platini P enjoyed decade of dominance in Rwanda's music industry after recording together several acclaimed albums including Dufitanye Isano (2011), Data Ni Nde (2014), Nzibuka n'Abandi (2015), and Wenda Azaza (2016).

They won together several awards in Rwanda including Salax Awards, Perl of Africa award and Primus Guma Guma Super Star.