Zimbabwe: Harare's Major Road Closed for Rehabilitation Exercise

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development (MoTID) has ordered a five-day long closure of one of Harare's strategic roads, Glenara Road, to pave the way for rehabilitation works.

The country's road rehabilitation is driven by the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), initiated after a 2021 state of national disaster declaration due to poor road conditions. This programme focuses on repairing a significant portion of the road network, aiming to improve safety, stimulate economic activity, and connect communities to essential services like health, education, and markets.

To date, major road uplifts have been undertaken along the country's major highways to revamp the country's roads infrastructure.

In a statement, the MoTID announced that Glenara Road will not be accessible due to ongoing works.

"The MoTID wishes to notify the motoring public and residents of the temporary partial closure of a section of Glenara Road to facilitate essential road rehabilitation works.

"As part of the government's ongoing road infrastructure rehabilitation programme, this project aims to enhance road safety drainage and travel conditions for all users," said the ministry in a statement.

The affected section of Genara Road is between Service Station and Samora Machel Avenue will be partially closed to through traffic.

Motorists travelling from ED Mnangagwa Road were advised to follow the designated detour, which proceeds via Glen Roy, turns onto Sloane Street, continues on Montgomery Road, then onto Rhodesville Avenue and finally rejoins Glenara Road via Samora Machel Avenue.

"Properties within the construction zone will remain accessible, with traffic management personnel on site to assist residents and businesses. To ensure the safety of all motorists and construction personnel and facilitate a smooth flow of traffic, the ministry strongly advises the public to obey all posted traffic signs and instruction from officials, drive with caution and at reduced speeds through the affected area, and allow for extra travel time to their schedules," the ministry added.