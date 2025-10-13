Zimbabwe: Woman Poisons Girl (4) to Death in Revenge After Goats Destroy Crops

A MINOR girl from Mandinyenya village in Bikita, Masvingo province, reportedly died after allegedly eating poisoned rice in what police say was an act of revenge linked to a neighbourhood dispute.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Sabina Maziva (4) died a week ago after she was allegedly fed the poisoned food by a neighbour, Violet Gamera (60), who accused the child's parents of letting their goats stray and destroy her crops.

Gamera, along with Chamunorwa Kwanga (60) and Regina Tavengerarwei (30), have since been arrested as police continue investigating the suspected murder.

"Initial investigations reveal that on 1st October 2025, Violet Gamera allegedly gave the victim poisoned rice as an act of revenge against the child's parents, whose goats had previously destroyed her crops.

"The child later began vomiting and was referred to a local clinic, where she received medical attention. Unfortunately, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death on 5th October 2025," ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement.

It was during the child's burial when rumour started circulating that the deceased may have been poisoned leading villagers to alert Chief Ziki, who then instructed the victim's mother to report the case to the police.

"Following investigations Gamera implicated Kwanga as the person who advised her to poison the child as well as Tavengerarwei as the supplier of the poison.

Police have since recovered rat poison and a liquid substance suspected to be a cotton pesticide, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been exhumed and taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Nyathi urged members of the public to resolve disputes through lawful and peaceful means.