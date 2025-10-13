Uganda, Tanzania Urged to Deepen Tourism Collaboration to Boost Regional Growth, Says Katusiime

Uganda's Consul General in Arusha, Ambassador Anne Katusiime Kageye, has called for enhanced tourism collaboration between Uganda and Tanzania as a catalyst for economic growth and stronger regional integration under the East African Community (EAC) framework.

Speaking during Uganda's 63rd Independence Anniversary celebrations held at the Uganda Consulate Gardens in Arusha, Katusiime emphasised that both countries possess exceptional natural and cultural attractions which, if jointly promoted, could elevate East Africa's position as a premier global tourism destination.

"Uganda and Tanzania, both blessed with incredible natural beauty, have the potential to complement each other in promoting tourism across the region. While Tanzania is renowned for its iconic wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, Uganda equally offers unique and diverse experiences that make it a true gem in the heart of Africa.," said Katusiime.

The Consul General underscored that deeper cooperation and harmonised marketing strategies would enable both countries to create a unified regional tourism brand, boosting international arrivals and driving inclusive growth.

"We believe there is immense potential for synergies between our two nations in promoting tourism on a complementary basis. By working together, we can strengthen the East African tourism brand of 'Visit East Africa, Feel the Vibe,'and position the region as a top-tier global destination," she said

Tourism remains a cornerstone of both economies. Tanzania earned approximately Shs 12.9 trillion ( USD 3.4 billion ) in 2024 from the sector, attracting over 1.8 million international visitors, marking a 30% rebound from pre-pandemic levels. The industry contributes over 17% to Tanzania's GDP and supports more than 1.5 million jobs.

Meanwhile, Uganda generated Shs 4.6 trillion (USD 1.2 billion) in the same year, with over 1.1 million visitors, accounting for 7% of GDP and supporting over 600,000 jobs.

Katusiime noted that harmonised tourism policies, joint marketing campaigns, and cross-border product development could significantly expand these gains.

"By collaborating in marketing and harmonising policies, Uganda and Tanzania can increase tourism arrivals, create more jobs for our youth, and elevate the visibility of the East African Community as a unified tourism destination," she said.

Highlighting Uganda's appeal, Katusiime described the country's tourism offering as "diverse and deeply authentic," citing the mountain gorillas of Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, adventure tourism along Lake Victoria and the River Nile, and the majestic Murchison Falls.

"Our rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, festivals, and the warm hospitality of our people make Uganda a destination of authenticity and discovery," she said.

The Independence celebrations were graced by several dignitaries, including the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Joseph Ntakirutimana, and other regional lawmakers. Katusiime commended their participation, describing it as "a testament to the growing spirit of regional integration within the EAC."

She further reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to democratic values ahead of its 2026 general elections and extended goodwill to Tanzania as it prepares for national polls later this month.

"Uganda remains steadfast in upholding democracy, peace, and cooperation within our region," Katusiime said.

The Uganda Consulate in Arusha represents the Government of Uganda in promoting diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations with the United Republic of Tanzania, and advancing cooperation under the East African Community framework.