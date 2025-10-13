Somalia Celebrates 71st Anniversary of Its National Flag

On October 12, 2025, the Somali nation commemorates the 71st anniversary of its national flag, a powerful symbol of sovereignty that emerged from a protracted struggle against colonial rule and represents the enduring hope for a unified Somali state.

October 12 marks Somali Flag Day, the 71st anniversary of the first public display and acceptance of the design of the Somali national flag. The day is a national celebration that resonates deeply with the Somali people, honoring the long fight for a national emblem and the identity it confers.

The iconic design was the work of the late Mohamed Awale Liban. The story of its adoption is a testament to early Somali political mobilization. Members of the Somali Youth League (SYL), the leading nationalist movement, unanimously agreed on Liban's design after a lengthy discussion. One of the movement's members, Abdulkadir Ali Boolay, who was present at the historic meeting, recalled the collective approval.

The initial acceptance and the subsequent struggle for recognition occurred in the capital of Italian Somaliland, Mogadishu. The timeline is crucial:

October 12, 1954: The flag is first presented and accepted by the SYL at their central headquarters.

The flag is first presented and accepted by the SYL at their central headquarters. 1954-1960: A persistent campaign by Somali leaders to get the design approved by the Italian colonial administration.

A persistent campaign by Somali leaders to get the design approved by the Italian colonial administration. June 26, 1960: The flag was raised in Hargeisa, following the independence of the northern regions from Britain.

The flag was raised in Hargeisa, following the independence of the northern regions from Britain. July 1, 1960: The flag was raised in the south after independence from Italy, symbolizing the unification of the two territories into the Somali Republic.

The adoption of the flag was a pivotal act of national self-assertion. It was not merely about selecting a design but about claiming the right to self-rule and unity. The blue flag with a white star directly countered the colonial narrative that denied Somalis the right to their own symbols of statehood.

The Italian administration initially rejected it, falsely claiming it resembled the flag of Zaire or the United Nations. It was only after reasoned arguments from Liban and other nationalists about the unique symbolism that the colonial authorities relented.

The Somali flag is light blue with a single, central white five-pointed star. The blue is said to represent the sky and the Indian Ocean that borders the country. The white star symbolizes Somali unity, with its five points representing the five areas where ethnic Somalis live: the former British Somaliland and Italian Somaliland (which united to form the Republic), and the Somali-inhabited regions of Djibouti, the Ogaden in Ethiopia, and the North Eastern Province in Kenya.

The flag's creation was spearheaded by the Somali Youth League (SYL), whose young leaders waged a determined political battle against colonial powers. The struggle for the flag is immortalized in the national anthem, particularly in the verses sung by the late Abdullahi Qarshe: "Every nation has its own flag...". The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for sovereignty and the ongoing aspiration for a peaceful and united Somalia.

The 71st anniversary of the Somali flag is more than a ceremonial observance; it is a profound reaffirmation of national identity and historical resilience. From its contentious birth under colonial scrutiny to its status as a beloved national symbol, the flag's journey mirrors the nation's own struggles and aspirations.

As Somalia continues on its path of state-building and recovery, Flag Day provides a critical moment for reflection, education, and a renewed commitment to the unity and patriotic spirit that the blue and white banner was always intended to inspire. It underscores the necessity of instilling this history in younger generations to ensure the flag's legacy endures.