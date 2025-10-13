Uganda: Hundreds Participate in This Year's Corporate Run

Hundreds on Sunday took time off to participate in the third edition of the annual Corporate Run held at the NEC Pitch in Bugoloobi, Kampala.

Under the theme, "Run for expectant mothers", the run drew participants from over 40 corporate organizations to stand in solidarity with mothers and help improve maternal health outcomes across the country.

The day's activities included a 3KM CEO Walk, 5KM Run, and 10KM Run, creating an inclusive

environment for all fitness levels. In a heartwarming moment that captured the spirit of the run, 20 expectant mothers also participated in the run, serving as a living reminder of why the cause truly matters ensuring that every mother in Uganda can give life safely and with dignity.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness and mobilize resources to distribute at least 3,000 mama kits to expectant mothers across the Central and Northern regions of Uganda.

Mama kits which include essential items like gloves, cotton, soap, and surgical blades remain a vital necessity for safe childbirth, especially in under-resourced communities.

The run complemente national efforts to reduce maternal mortality, which remains a pressing challenge in Uganda.

According to organisers, by supporting expectant mothers through the provision of safe delivery kits and awareness creation, the Corporate Run contributes to the broader goal of strengthening Uganda's healthcare system and promoting community responsibility in maternal care.

The UPDF Director of Women Affairs, Brig.Charity Bainababo hailed the run for giving back to society.

"No mother should die while giving life. While government efforts have reduced maternal deaths, it remains our collective responsibility to contribute. The Corporate Run reminds us that each of us has a role -- whether through participation or donation. On behalf of the UPDF, I assure everyone that your safety and security during such events, and even during upcoming elections, remains our top priority," Brig Bainababo said.

Jorge De la Guadra, the Managing Director Novo Games said, "We believe that every corporate brand has a responsibility to touch lives. Supporting this year's run reflects our commitment to ensuring every mother has the resources and care needed to deliver safely."

Sarah Agalo and expectant mother who participated in the run hailed the organisers for the initiative.

"Many mothers in villages can't afford mama kits, and some even fear going to hospitals. Knowing that people are running for us - for mothers -gives me hope that my baby and I matter."

The chairman of Corporate Games Uganda, Ian Rumanyika hailed participants for joining the cause.

"We thank all participating companies and runners for their commitment to this noble cause. I encourage organizations to register early for the 2026 Corporate Games season, which promises an even bigger and more impactful calendar of activities," Rumanyika said.

According to organisers, proceeds from this year's Corporate Run will go toward the distribution of 3,000 mama kits to health centers serving mothers in Central and Northern Uganda.

The run will also focus on raising community awareness about maternal health, emphasizing the importance of antenatal visits, skilled delivery attendance, and emergency response readiness.

Organisers said this year's sponsors included Novo Games, Node Group, Electoral Commission, High 5 Media, BetPawa, National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, Black Lyf, Solace Graphix, Uganda Baati, Uzima Water, NBS Sport, and Ritz Medical Centre.