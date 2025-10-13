Algeria/Uganda: Onyango 'Optimistic' As Cranes Head to Algiers for 'Do or Die' World Cup Qualifier

Uganda Cranes veteran goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has expressed optimism ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday.

The Cranes kept their qualification hopes alive after a hard-fought 1-0 away win over Botswana on Thursday in Francistown.

Jude Ssemugabi scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute, securing three vital points for Uganda.

The match also marked Onyango's first time on pitch in national colours since returning from retirement earlier this year.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper put in a commanding performance to help Uganda keep a clean sheet.

On Friday morning, the team departed for Algeria for their final Group G fixture at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium in Tizi Ouzou City.

Uganda must avoid defeat to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs among the four best runners-up alive.

Despite Uganda's poor record in North Africa, Onyango remains hopeful and urged his teammates to believe in themselves.

"In football, anything can happen. We do not know what the results in Algeria will be, but we have given ourselves a chance," Onyango told reporters.

"We now have eighteen points with one game to go, and if we can make the playoffs, it will be great for the team and the country. It is important that we keep winning and stay positive going into the Africa Cup of Nations in two months," he added.

Onyango also expressed gratitude to the coaching staff and players for welcoming him back into the national setup.

"First of all, I have to thank the team for allowing me back, because after four years of retirement, I was allowed to come back and help where I can," he said.

"Regardless of whether I play or not, I remain a key member of the team. The coaches have shown trust in me, and I am happy to still play active football with Sundowns."

Uganda face a tough challenge against Algeria, who sealed their qualification after a 3-0 win over Somalia on Thursday.

The Desert Warriors' victory ensured top spot in Group G and a return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Uganda currently sit second in the group, three points ahead of Mozambique, who lost to Guinea.

A win against already-qualified Algeria would secure Uganda a top-two finish and a potential place in the World Cup qualfier playoffs.

The Cranes will now look to defy the odds in Algiers and continue their dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time in history.