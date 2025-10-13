Kenya: ODM Senator Faces Backlash After Defending Orero Over Viral Traffic Incident

Nairobi — Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has come under sharp criticism after attempting to justify the conduct of Kibra MP Peter Orero, who was filmed flouting traffic rules in Nairobi and verbally confronting a journalist.

Senator Kibwana's attempt to defend Orero's behaviour triggered a fierce backlash online after she suggested the MP's conduct reflected a "demanding political life."

"Kenyans don't understand how demanding political life can be -- from constituency duties to assembly sessions and committee work. The constant pressure takes a toll on mental health. That's why my Mental Health Bill seeks to establish a desk to support leaders' wellness," she wrote in a Sunday post.

Her remarks, however, were met with outrage from Kenyans who dismissed them as insensitive and detached from reality.

"If any profession faces a high risk of mental health challenges, it is the police, doctors, nurses, and teachers," said MohammedHersi, a prominent figure in the hospitality industry.

"Legislators driving fuel-guzzling vehicles on the wrong side of the road exemplify not a mental health crisis, but the arrogance of overpaid representatives who disregard the very citizens they are meant to protect," he added.

'Mentally unstable MPs"

City lawyer Willis Otieno also ridiculed the Senator's comments, questioning whether she was implying that lawmakers were "mentally unstable" and needed legislation to "cure the problem."

The backlash from Kibwana's comment came even as police announced efforts to trace and question Orero's driver in relation to the viral clip captured by CNN journalist Larry Madowo which showed the MP encouraging his driver to continue driving on the wrong side of the road while hurling insults at other motorists.

In the 26-second clip, Orero is heard telling Madowo to "take the video to President Ruto" -- a remark widely interpreted as a show of impunity.

The National Police Service (NPS) warned that only emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines, as well as the President's and Deputy President's motorcades, are permitted to obstruct traffic.

"If we happen to get that clip, then we get the registration number of the vehicle. After that, we will summon whoever was driving it at that particular time for questioning, and then action will be taken," said Traffic Police Commandant Fredrick Ochieng', confirming investigations were underway.

The incident has reignited public debate about impunity among public officials and the misuse of perceived VIP privileges on Kenyan roads.