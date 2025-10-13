Kenya: Muturi Slams 'Rumour Peddlers' Amid Reports of Secret Talks With Ruto

13 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

NAIROBI — Muturi Denies Claims of Meeting Emissaries From President Ruto

Former Attorney General and ex-Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dismissed reports linking him to backchannel talks with President William Ruto, describing the claims as baseless propaganda.

In a statement, Muturi said he has neither met nor communicated with the Head of State or any of his representatives.

"Let it be clear, I have never met, sent, nor received any emissaries from President William Ruto or anyone acting on his behalf," said Muturi.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He termed the reports a desperate attempt to push false narratives and sow division, insisting that his political decisions are guided by principle rather than expediency.

"I stand by my principles and my word. I do not trade my convictions for convenience or political favours," he added.

Muturi, who served in Ruto's Cabinet before his axing in a reshuffle that created a broad-based government, accused unnamed individuals of spreading lies for political gain.

"Kenyans deserve honesty, not fabricated headlines from rumour peddlers," he said.

Vocal critic

Since his dismissal from the Cabinet on March 26, Muturi has been a vocal critic of President Ruto, particularly over alleged abductions during anti-government protests.

His son was among those reportedly abducted and later released -- an incident that deepened his opposition to the administration.

Muturi has also accused the President of engaging in corrupt dealings, claiming he was pressured to approve a Sh129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs while in office.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has embarked on a charm offensive aimed at bringing together political rivals in what he describes as a unity-driven development agenda.

Speaking during a church service in Ziwani, Nairobi County, on Sunday -- accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja -- Ruto said Kenya's transformation into a first-world country by 2055 would require broad collaboration across political divides.

"I have engaged key leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, to ensure we take Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world country in our lifetime," Ruto stated.

The President emphasized that the time had come to elevate the country to the next level, revealing that he has held one-on-one meetings with more than half of all lawmakers to rally support for his long-term vision.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.