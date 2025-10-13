Kenya: Muturi Slams 'Rumour Peddlers' Amid Reports of Secret Talks With Ruto

NAIROBI — Muturi Denies Claims of Meeting Emissaries From President Ruto

Former Attorney General and ex-Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dismissed reports linking him to backchannel talks with President William Ruto, describing the claims as baseless propaganda.

In a statement, Muturi said he has neither met nor communicated with the Head of State or any of his representatives.

"Let it be clear, I have never met, sent, nor received any emissaries from President William Ruto or anyone acting on his behalf," said Muturi.

He termed the reports a desperate attempt to push false narratives and sow division, insisting that his political decisions are guided by principle rather than expediency.

"I stand by my principles and my word. I do not trade my convictions for convenience or political favours," he added.

Muturi, who served in Ruto's Cabinet before his axing in a reshuffle that created a broad-based government, accused unnamed individuals of spreading lies for political gain.

"Kenyans deserve honesty, not fabricated headlines from rumour peddlers," he said.

Vocal critic

Since his dismissal from the Cabinet on March 26, Muturi has been a vocal critic of President Ruto, particularly over alleged abductions during anti-government protests.

His son was among those reportedly abducted and later released -- an incident that deepened his opposition to the administration.

Muturi has also accused the President of engaging in corrupt dealings, claiming he was pressured to approve a Sh129 billion deal with Russian oligarchs while in office.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has embarked on a charm offensive aimed at bringing together political rivals in what he describes as a unity-driven development agenda.

Speaking during a church service in Ziwani, Nairobi County, on Sunday -- accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja -- Ruto said Kenya's transformation into a first-world country by 2055 would require broad collaboration across political divides.

"I have engaged key leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Senator Gideon Moi, to ensure we take Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world country in our lifetime," Ruto stated.

The President emphasized that the time had come to elevate the country to the next level, revealing that he has held one-on-one meetings with more than half of all lawmakers to rally support for his long-term vision.