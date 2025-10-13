Kenya: Defence CS Tuya Says KDF Recruitment Lawful Until Court Rules Otherwise

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has confirmed that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)recruitment exercise will proceed despite opposition from Nairobi-based legislators.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, Tuya stated that the Ministry has been engaging with the legislators regarding their concerns.

She, however, noted that no legal order has been issued to halt the recruitment process.

"No process has come forward to stop the recruitment and we are going forward. We shall be looking forward to what comes of out of the case and we shall oblige with what the court rules," the Defence CS said.

The Defence CS added that the Ministry will comply with any future court ruling on the matter.

The military is to enlist General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and women across the country in exercise which runs until October 25, 2025.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna recently cited that the City based MPs have moved to court to have the two week long exercise nullified over alleged discrimination in the process.

The 19 Nairobi MPs claim the city has been unfairly allocated only three recruitment centres to serve its 17 sub-counties.

The nationwide recruitment, which also includes General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen and women, is part of KDF's annual enlistment drive. The Ministry of Defence has maintained that the recruitment is free, open and fair.