Kenya: Uasin Gishu Man Arrested for Distributing Pirated TV Content

Nairobi — A man in Kiplombe, Uasin Gishu County, has been arrested for illegally distributing pirated television content.

The suspect, Kelvin Kiplagat Singóei, was apprehended for reselling unauthorized streams of premium television channels, including popular sports and entertainment networks.

Authorities say the illegal services were promoted through online platforms and social media, offering consumers access to Pay-TV content without proper licenses.

Investigations revealed that the operation violated copyright laws and exposed users to serious cybersecurity and data privacy risks.

Subscribers were reportedly asked to share personal details and make digital payments through unverified platforms, putting them at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and malware infections from modified streaming applications.

"Illegal distribution of copyrighted content deprives creators and broadcasters of their rightful earnings and discourages investment in local production, sports development, and employment within the media sector," said George Nyakweba, Acting Executive Director at the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO).

"Subscribing to such services exposes consumers to high cybersecurity risks, as their personal and financial data can be compromised or misused by criminal networks."

Following his arrest, the suspect appeared before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Eldoret on October 7, 2025, where he was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000, with a surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on October 13, 2025, as investigators consolidate evidence and witness statements.