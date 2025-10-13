Kenya: More Golfers Qualify for NCBA Golf Series As Juniors Shine At Royal

Nairobi — More players booked their spots for the fast-approaching NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale following their respective triumphs during the Diamond Leisure Lodge Monthly Mug on Saturday.

Felix Kandie emerged the overall winner after carding 28 points. George Mokaya was the Men winner with 38 points as Pauline Nduva clinched the Lady Winner title with 37 points. Patel Kumar (38) and Daniella Gallaway (34) won the Division Two titles as Arcel Adeyemo (35) clinched the junior title.

"It was a nice round, started off with a bogey on the first hole but followed it up with a series of pars. I missed a couple of birdies, but I am impressed with the performance. I am looking forward to playing at Muthaiga and will put in more training before then. At the moment, my game is on the upward and I know I will have a good performance," Kandie said.

The 2025 series is in final stretch ahead of the grand finale showdown, with Muthaiga set to host the final major qualifying leg at the start of November before paving way for the finale showdown later in the month.

Nyeri Golf Club, Nyahururu Golf Club, and Kericho Golf Club are set to host mini qualifiers in the form of club mugs, offering more opportunities for golfers to book their tickets.

Elsewhere, the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Nairobi Fall Local Tour delivered yet another exciting weekend of junior golf action at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Sunday, marked by standout under-par rounds and closely contested categories.

Aryan Patel stole the spotlight in the Boys 7 category with a brilliant 1-under-par round as Hakeem Mutungi impressed with an incredible 3-under-par finish in the Boys 9 category.

Ishaan Patel added to the list of standout performances, shooting 1-under to win the Boys 11 division in style.

Victor Haland took top honors in the Boys 6 & Under category with a score of +7, while Surya Bongu battled through tough conditions to claim victory in the Boys 8 division with +8. Paren Reel carded +4 to secure the Boys 10 category. In the older age groups,

Adam Nesbitt posted +3 to win the Boys 12 category, George Ikirima claimed the Boys 13-14 division with +5, and Wahome Mutahi held firm to win the Boys 15-18 category on +4.

Njeri Nganga won the Girls 8 & Under title with +2 as Leticia Mwangale delivered a confident performance to win the Girls 9-10 category with +4.

Ashley Gachora carded +8 to take the Girls 11-12 division, while Siqian Yu matched that effort with +8 in the Girls 13-14 category.

Shani D'Souza rounded off the winners' list, taking home the Girls 15-18 title with a score of +30.

At the same time, Royal Nairobi Golf Club's John Lejirma delivered an outstanding performance to win the 2025 NCBA Nyanza Open Hippo Pot with an impressive total score of 1-under-par 209 at the Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu.

The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series leader carded rounds of 70, 69, and 70 to finish first ahead of William Odek and John Koina who who finished second and third on par (69, 72, 69) and five-over par 215 (72, 71, 71), respectively.

Last year's winner, John Kamais had to settle for eighth after carding 13-over par 223, thanks to a disappointing second round on Saturday that saw him play in excess of eight strokes.