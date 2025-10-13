Kenya: 'Takataka' Impunity Lands MP's Driver in Hot Soup - Sh100,000 Fine or 1-Year Jail

Nairobi — A week after a viral video sparked nationwide outrage, George Oduor--the driver of Kibra MP Peter Orero--has been fined Sh100,000 or serve 12 months in jail for dangerous overtaking along Oloitoktok Road.

Milimani magistrate Rose Ndombi handed down the maximum penalty permitted by law on Monday after Oduor pleaded guilty to "dangerously overtaking a flow of vehicles." The incident, captured on camera and widely shared online, showed a Toyota Prado forcing its way through traffic as a passenger hurled insults--footage recorded by CNN journalist Larry Madowo.

"I was rushing to the airport and there was traffic, so I thought I could overtake to save time. I'm a first-time offender and I will not repeat the mistake," Oduor told the court in mitigation, pleading for leniency.

Prosecutors pushed for the stiffest sentence, arguing the manoeuvre was intentional and emblematic of impunity on Kenyan roads. "Having heard the mitigation and considered the sentence provided in law, this court fines you Sh100,000, failing which you will be jailed for 12 months," Magistrate Ndombi ruled. Oduor was granted 14 days to appeal.

The ruling follows a police manhunt launched after the video circulated online, igniting debate over VIP convoys and special treatment on public roads. The National Police Service condemned obstruction by non-entitled motorists, stressing that only emergency vehicles, the President and Deputy President's motorcades, and, in special cases, military convoys may interfere with traffic.

Traffic Police Commandant Fredrick Ochieng' added that officers may only disrupt flow when managing incidents that require extended time to resolve, citing a separate case where a vehicle using fake diplomatic plates was intercepted.

Monday's sentence will be read by many as a line in the sand: a high-profile driver punished at the legal maximum after the country watched the infraction unfold in real time. Road-safety advocates welcomed the decision as a deterrent; critics said it must be matched by consistent enforcement regardless of a motorist's status.

With the fine imposed and the clock ticking on the appeal window, the case has reignited a familiar question for Nairobi's choked roads: will tough talk against VIP-style lawbreaking become the new normal--or another outrage cycle that fades with the next jam?