Kenya Power Boosts Machakos and Kitui Power Supply With New Line

Nairobi — Kenya Power has completed a Sh22 million interconnector linking Machakos and Kitui counties, in a move expected to enhance electricity supply stability around South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) and the Kwavonza and Katangini areas.

The newly completed line will serve as an alternative supply source to parts of Machakos County, improving reliability and reducing outages that have long affected institutions and households in the region.

"This project will enhance service delivery and customer experience by improving the quality of power supply. Previously, SEKU University and adjacent customers were served by the Masii power line that runs from Katoloni in Machakos County, which often experienced outages due to its expansiveness," said John Wanyoike, Kenya Power's Kitui County Business Manager.

In addition to the interconnector, Kenya Power plans to construct a new substation at Mbitini to expand electricity access and stabilize voltage in the wider Kitui region, particularly in Zombe, Ikanga, Voo, and Ikutha areas, reducing technical losses caused by overstretched power lines.

Over the last two years, the company has also upgraded the Kitui Substation, doubling its capacity to 10MVA and constructing a dedicated power line to feed the facility steps that have significantly improved power reliability in Kitui town and its environs.

"The demand for electricity has been soaring recently, mainly from upcoming light industries and other customers that we have connected to the grid."

So far, Kenya Power has connected more than 94,000 households in Kitui County to the national grid.

Under Phase IV of the Last Mile Connectivity Project, it aims to connect an additional 7,500 households, further accelerating rural electrification.

To strengthen infrastructure resilience, the company says it has replaced 1,200 wooden poles affected by termites with concrete ones, investing Sh140 million in the project during the last financial year.