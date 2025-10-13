Kenya: Jiji Kenya Wins Best E-Commerce Platform At Digitally Fit Awards

Nairobi — Online marketplace Jiji Kenya has been named Best E-Commerce Platform at the 2025 Digitally Fit Awards, marking its third consecutive win at the annual ceremony that celebrates innovation and excellence in Kenya's digital economy.

The event, held in Nairobi, recognized top brands and innovators shaping the country's rapidly growing online marketplace.

Jiji's PR Manager, Maureen Naliaka, said the recognition reflects the company's continued effort to enhance user experience and support entrepreneurs across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Being named Kenya's Best E-Commerce Platform multiple times is a true honor and a reflection of our commitment to making online commerce better for everyone," she said.

She added, "This milestone recognizes the impact we've made in supporting entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. Our mission remains to make online selling simple, empower users with the tools they need to grow, and open more paths to self-employment."

Kenya's e-commerce market continues to expand, driven by increasing digital adoption and the rise of mobile payments.

According to the International Trade Administration, revenue in the sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 16.4% by 2025.

A Communications Authority of Kenya report shows mobile money subscriptions reached 45.4 million users, representing an 86.6% penetration rate, underscoring the dominance of digital payments in daily transactions.

Jiji is one of the players benefiting from these trends, streamlining the process from listing to sale while enhancing trust among buyers and sellers.

The company has announced plans to launch Jiji Academy, a free online learning platform for sellers, and Jiji Delivery, a logistics service tailored to simplify delivery for merchants.

According to Jiji, both initiatives aim to strengthen Kenya's digital commerce ecosystem by making online selling and shopping more efficient.