Kenya: Kirinyaga Residents Block Roads in Protest of Gachagua Remarks Against Waiguru

Nairobi — Angry residents in Kirinyaga County took to the streets on Monday to protest remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that they termed abusive and disrespectful toward Governor Anne Waiguru.

Demonstrators blocked the busy Kutus-Samson Corner road, accusing Gachagua of demeaning women in leadership and demanding that he apologise before visiting the county again. Carrying placards reading "Respect Women Leaders" and "The Choice Is Ours," they said insults against elected officials were an affront to voters.

"We want to tell you, Mr Gachagua, respect women in Kenya and respect our governor," one protester said. Another added: "If you insult her, you insult us. Show respect to the leaders we elected."

Some residents also accused Gachagua of attempting to divide the Mt Kenya region through personal attacks and political intimidation.

The protest followed Gachagua's address at Ambassadors of Christ Church in Mwea on Sunday, where he vowed to "name and shame" Mt Kenya leaders allied to President William Ruto, whom he accused of betraying the region's unity. He also alleged that Waiguru plans to form a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections, a move he said would weaken the region's influence.

Waiguru, serving her second and final term as Kirinyaga governor, is widely rumoured to be eyeing the county's Senate seat in 2027.