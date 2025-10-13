Kenya: Kirinyaga Residents Block Roads in Protest of Gachagua Remarks Against Waiguru

13 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Angry residents in Kirinyaga County took to the streets on Monday to protest remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that they termed abusive and disrespectful toward Governor Anne Waiguru.

Demonstrators blocked the busy Kutus-Samson Corner road, accusing Gachagua of demeaning women in leadership and demanding that he apologise before visiting the county again. Carrying placards reading "Respect Women Leaders" and "The Choice Is Ours," they said insults against elected officials were an affront to voters.

"We want to tell you, Mr Gachagua, respect women in Kenya and respect our governor," one protester said. Another added: "If you insult her, you insult us. Show respect to the leaders we elected."

Some residents also accused Gachagua of attempting to divide the Mt Kenya region through personal attacks and political intimidation.

The protest followed Gachagua's address at Ambassadors of Christ Church in Mwea on Sunday, where he vowed to "name and shame" Mt Kenya leaders allied to President William Ruto, whom he accused of betraying the region's unity. He also alleged that Waiguru plans to form a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections, a move he said would weaken the region's influence.

Waiguru, serving her second and final term as Kirinyaga governor, is widely rumoured to be eyeing the county's Senate seat in 2027.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.