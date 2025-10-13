Kenya: EACC Reclaims Public Land From Woman Who Demolished Govt House to Build Maisonette

13 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a prime government property worth Sh35 million located next to the Bungoma State Lodge in the Milimani area of Bungoma Town.

EACC said the land, belonging to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, had been illegally acquired by a private individual who demolished a government house and put up a luxury maisonette.

In a judgment delivered on October 9, Justice Enock Cherono of the Bungoma Environment and Land Court ruled that the property -- Bungoma Township/169, measuring about half an acre -- was fraudulently acquired.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The judge declared all transactions leading to its acquisition illegal, null, and void, and ordered the eviction of the current occupant, Judy Nekoye.

Justice Cherono also directed the Bungoma Land Registrar to cancel the fraudulent certificate of lease and expunge all irregular entries from the land register.

EACC investigations established that the parcel was among properties reserved by the government in 1961 for residential houses for senior public officers.

However, in 2004, it was irregularly allocated to Charles Nyasani and Scolastica Nyakerario, who later transferred it to Nekoye in 2016.

Nekoye had petitioned the court seeking ownership of the land, but EACC opposed the claim, presenting evidence of fraudulent dealings in its allocation and transfer.

Following the court's ruling, the Bungoma Land Registrar has been ordered to rectify the land records, while Nekoye and her agents must vacate the property immediately.

EACC said it is currently pursuing 16 other prime public properties in Bungoma suspected to have been illegally acquired, as part of ongoing efforts to reclaim public land.

The Commission has also urged Kenyans to conduct due diligence before purchasing land to avoid losses arising from the acquisition of public property through illegal means.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.