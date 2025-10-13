Nigeria: Count Us Out of ASUU Strike, Says Rival Union, CONUA

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) says it is not taking part in the ongoing nationwide strike by university lecturers.

In a statement, CONUA's president, Niyi Sunmonu, dismissed reports that have been suggesting its involvement in the ongoing strike.

He said the union is committed to maintaining academic stability through constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement with the government and other stakeholders.

"It is important to emphasize that CONUA has no basis at this time to declare a dispute or embark on any strike action," Sunmonu stated.

Sunmonu urged CONUA members to continue performing their academic and administrative duties as expected.

The union noted its formal protest following its initial exclusion from the renegotiation committee of the 2009 agreement between academic staff and the federal government, which was inaugurated in October 2024.

"The union formally protested this exclusion, which eventually culminated in a meeting with the minister of education on 11 September 2025," the statement added.

"We are pleased to note that the ministry of education has recently expanded the committee, fulfilling that promise.

"Until CONUA is formally brought to the table and any of the issues it has presented to the federal government becomes subjects of dispute, there is no foundation whatsoever for any strike action by CONUA.

"Resolutions from nationwide congresses following the 11 September meeting, the national leadership reported the outcome to members across universities, after which congresses were held between 18 and 24 September 2025.

"At these congresses, members unanimously reaffirmed CONUA's principled stance that no strike action should be taken and that engagement, not disruption, remains the best path forward for the Nigerian university system."

Sunmonu urged university vice-chancellors to ensure the safety and protection of CONUA members in continuing their legitimate duties.

He equally encouraged students to remain focused on their academic pursuits without fear of interruption.

CONUA was formed in 2018 is a rival and breakaway faction of ASUU opposed to strikes as a negotiating tool.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared a two-week warning strike from October 13, citing years of unmet demands.

The ministry of education had accused ASUU of remaining uncooperative despite negotiation efforts and pleas to resolve the matter.

It also threatened to invoke a "no work, no pay" policy, insisting that dialogue remains the most effective way to resolve disagreements.