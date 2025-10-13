South Africa: Home Affairs Achieves Staggering Improvement in Visa Turnaround Times

press release

Home Affairs sharply improved visa turnaround times -- with critical skills visas up from 52% to 89%, business visas from 61% to 97%, and general work visas from 10% to 98%.

The Department exceeded its growth targets through visa reforms and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme, which drew 40 000 tourists and created 3 000 jobs.

Home Affairs produced 3.6 million smart IDs, surpassing its target by nearly one million, and improved Immigration Affairs from 40% to 87.5%.

The 24/25 financial year Annual Report for the Department of Home Affairs, the first under Minister Dr Leon Schreiber, reports a staggering improvement in processing time for work visas. Between the 23/24 financial year and 24/25 financial year, on the measure for work visas adjudicated on time, critical skills visas improved from 52% to 89%, business visas from 61% to 97%, and general work visas from a dismal 10% to 98%.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the outstanding performance of the Department of Home Affairs in exceeding its targets on growing the economy and creating jobs. This unprecedented improvement in performance shows that difference that quality and committed leadership can make in spaces that have long been synonymous with underperformance.

According to the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) for 2024-2029, a key priority of the Department of Home Affairs is to reform the visa regime to attract skills, promote investment, and grow tourism in support of economic growth and job creation. This is achieved by a reduction in processing time for work visas and initiatives implemented to attract skills, promote investment, and grow the tourism sector.

Initiatives implemented to attract skills, promote investment, and grow the tourism sector, such as the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), have attracted over almost 40 000 tourists and created over 3 000 tourism jobs in the first phase alone.

The second priority of the Department is to ensure all South Africans can obtain smart and digital IDs and e-Passports. On this measure, 3.6 million identity documents were produced, up from 2.8 million in the 23/24 financial year and exceeding the annual target by nearly one million. This indicates that the system modernisation programme and interventions to deal with systems offline are delivering results.

We also recognise the exponential improvement in Immigration Affairs performance, from 40% to 87,5%. This shows that we can implement visa reforms to encourage tourism and investment by foreign nationals while dealing decisively with illegal immigration.

Ministries under DA leadership will continue to prioritise programs that grow the economy and create jobs.