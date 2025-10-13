Zimbabwe: Holy Ten Issues Public Apology Amid Image Rebuild

13 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Parvel H. Makona

Hip-hop artist Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama has publicly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Government of Zimbabwe and his fans saying he is on a journey of reflection and personal transformation following past controversies.

In a statement titled "Apology, Reflection and Renewal," the rapper expressed regret for previous comments and actions that he said may have caused offence, misrepresentation or disrepute before what he described as a period of rehabilitation.

"These moments do not represent who I am today nor the values I now strive to live by," Holy Ten said.

The artist extended his apology to his family, wife, in-laws and supporters acknowledging the pain his behaviour may have caused.

He added that he is committed to a renewed sense of humility, responsibility and respect for authority, family and the nation.

"I am undergoing a process of learning, healing, and rebuilding," he said, describing the apology as a step toward personal growth and accountability.

Holy Ten has faced public criticism in recent months over remarks and behaviour that drew widespread attention on social media.

While his statement did not specify which incident prompted the apology, it conveyed a broader desire to restore trust and rebuild relationships with stakeholders across the entertainment industry.

"To every promoter, organiser and partner whose plans were affected during my difficult period, I express my heartfelt apologies and take full responsibility for those disruptions," he said.

The apology has triggered mixed reactions online, with some fans commending the musician's show of maturity while others remain sceptical about his intentions.

