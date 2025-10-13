Zimbabwe: Walter Musanhu Sues Dynamos Legend Murape Murape for Defamation

FORMER Motor Action defender and Zimbabwe Youth International Walter "Ringers" Musanhu has sued Dynamos legend Murape Murape for defamation of character.

Murape, a former Dynamos captain and one of the club's most capped players, accused Musanhu of incest and homosexuality.

According to a letter sent to Murape by Musanhu's lawyers, James Majatame Attorneys, he uttered the statements on a WhatsApp group named Former Footballers.

Musanhu is demanding that Murape retract his statements on the same platform, publish apologies in publicly owned papers, The Herald and The Sunday Mail, for five consecutive weeks and refrain from making contact with him.

"These allegations are false, malicious, and wholly unsubstantiated," reads the letter.

"Your statements are factually incorrect in their entirety and were clearly intended to tarnish our client's reputation.

"To aggravate the matter, you subsequently sent our client direct messages via WhatsApp, again referring to him as "mainini."

"Such conduct constitutes cyberbullying and harassment and is a criminal offence under section 164B of the Cyber and Data Protection Act."

Musanhu owns JADEL FA, a Beijing, China-based academy with branches in Zimbabwe. Over the past few years, it has taken junior footballers from the country to China and other parts of the world for tournaments.

Murape works at Real Viedo Academy, a well-funded junior football initiative that is partnered with Spanish La Liga side Real Viedo.

The two are products of Dynamos' once vibrant junior policy.