Zimbabwe: Three Countries in Nervy Final World Cup Qualifier Day

Zimbabwe brought Bafana Bafana's Group C World Cup qualifying hopes down with a heavy thud when they held them to a 0-0 draw at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa on Friday.

The result threw the group into a three-team race heading into the final matches on Monday and Tuesday.

In the mix is Benin, who lead the group with 17 points, South Africa docked three points for using an ineligible player, are on 15 points and Nigeria third with a decent chance too.

This has left football followers to play around with permutations.

It is now a game of nerves with coaches not only expected to drill the teams tactically but the psychological aspect ahead of the high-stakes clashes. Those that fail to manage the mental aspect of this stage of the competition may find themselves collapsing like a deck of cards.

Benin, a dark horse yet a consistent performer in the qualifiers, edged Rwanda 1-0 on Friday evening to go to the top of the group heading into the final round of matches.

While Bafana Bafana were held to a 0-0 draw, Nigeria beat lightweights Lesotho 2-1 to stay three points behind group leaders Benin.

Group winners are assured of a direct ticket to Canada, Mexico and the United States of America for next year's World Cup finals.

There is a glimmer of hope though for runners-up in this group should they according to permutations be adjudged to be the best of the nine groups. There is a slot at stake engaging in a play-off with a team from another continent.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), these are the existing scenarios where Benin have an uphill task at hand as they have to beat Nigeria.

Nigeria have always enjoyed having better pedigree, they are former African champions and have qualified for the World Cup finals a number of times. They are always the favourites in Africa to excel from West Africa alongside Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Benin at 17 points and two clear of South Africa and three ahead of Nigeria, even a draw may seal their destiny, a first World Cup qualification.

A share of the spoils in the West Africa derby, would still be good enough if South Africa does not beat Rwanda in the penultimate match.

South Africa must beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria stop Benin.

A Benin-Nigeria draw and a more than three goal margin would leave the two teams tied on 18 points with South Africa going through on goal difference.

The third team in the contest, Nigeria needs to beat Benin by at least three goals and have South Africa drawing with Rwanda.

"We still believe," insists Bafana boss Hugo Broos.

The tension was palpable after South Africa's goalless draw with Zimbabwe on 10 October. Despite dominating and striking the woodwork, Bafana could not score.

Broos said South Africa just has to win its own game seemingly trying to avoid the permutations discussion. He conceded the difficult assignment lying on his lap and legs of his soldiers.

He is, however, aware of the significance of a glut of goals.

"It will be very important to see what happens in the game between Nigeria and Benin. We will see what the result will be there. But on the other side, we don't really have to look.

"If we win the game (against Rwanda) we will then see what happens. And that is the most important thing. It will not be easy, certainly not. But as long as it's possible, you have to believe.

"I think we will be a little bit down for one or two days. But I will do everything to once again have a team that believes on Tuesday, one that will try to win the game with as many goals as possible because (the group) may be decided on goal difference."

Final fixtures

13 October, 6PM - Lesotho v Zimbabwe

14 October, 6PM - Nigeria v Benin

14 October, 6PM - South Africa v Rwanda